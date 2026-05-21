STARMER SHAMED BY TWO TIER SILENCE ON HENRY NOWAK & MANCHESTER AS MUSK & TOMMY ROBINSON LASH OUT

But as we come on air today two criminal cases are capturing international attention while being ignored by our MSM.



Elon Musk has promised to fund a prosecution into the shocking murder case of 18-year-old Essex lad Henry Nowak, who was handcuffed by police as he bled to death from a stab wound while being falsely accused of racism.



Just like George Floyd before him, his final words on this earth were I CAN’T BREATHE, but there has been complete silence around one of the most shocking crimes in recent memories, until Reform UK’s Robert Jenrick finally demanded action from the Home Secretary in Parliament today.



Equally horrifying for very different reasons is the case of Manchester airport cop attackers Mohammed Fahir Amaaz and Muhammad Amaad whose re-trial ended in a jury failing to come to a verdict, despite the violent incident being captured on CCTV, prompting Tommy Robonson to rage: "WE’RE ALL BEING TAKEN FOR FOOLS!"



But we all know this case is part of the sectarian takeover of the increasingly Islamist Britain.



Meanwhile, the same deranged Islamist thug who sent a new death threat out to Tommy Robinson after the roaring success of Unite The Kingdom was out on the streets again as the Muslim takeover of Birmingham continued at a City Council meeting.



At least patriots have had enough with Humza Useless finally being called out in public for his anti-white racism.



And that’s why all eyes are on Reform UK’s Robert Kenyon in Makerfield.



In his Digest Dan will reveal how the party’s candidate against Andy Burnham is being subjected to a leftist attack simply for reposting him on X.



Then the Superstar Panel are here: Political commentator Sophie Corcoran, Restore Britain supporter and podcaster George Gilbert, and Reform UK candidate Kezia Noble.



PLUS: A new civil war in Reform UK with Matt Goodwin on one team and Laila Cunningham the other.



AND: A sickening Daily Telegraph hit piece on what they’ve described as “far right glamour girls”. We’ll be joined by one of them, Ada Lluch, to respond.



THEN IN THE ROYAL UNCANCELLED AFTERSHOW: We team up with Paula Froelich Uncensored to reveal the truth about rumours King Charles is secretly working with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.