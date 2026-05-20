STARMER HUMILIATED BY JD VANCE AS HE SLAMS UK GOVT & BACKS TOMMY ROBINSON'S UNITE THE KINGDOM

As the US Vice President JD Vance backs Tommy Robinson and the patriots at the Unite the Kingdom rally over our despicable leaders Slippery Starmer and Calamity Lammy.

And the threat of the Islamist takeover of the UK remains clear every day, with Elon Musk weighing on the horrifying case of murdered Essex teen Henry Nowak, as shocking new footage emerges from Tower Hamlets.

That’s why the Makerfield by-election is the most important of our lifetime and possibly ever, with shocking leftist attacks on the Reform UK plumber candidate Robert Kenyon.

But the fightback against Andy Burnham has begun as shocking leaked footage reveals he advocates for men in women’s toilets.

Our Superstar Panel is up after the Digest: Father Calvin Robinson – host of the relaunched Common Sense Crusade on YouTube – Reform UK’s Kane Blackwell, who is also an organiser of CPAC GB, Restore Britain firebrand Lucy White and Reform UK candidate and broadcaster Dr Roger Gewolb.

And then: Rikki Doolan, the Unite the Kingdom singer and preacher, is here for an exclusive interview as he announces he is SUING Piers Morgan for his false claims on Uncensored.

PLUS: Matt Goodwin reveals the Reform UK civil war is ON as Adam Boulton falls for Farage fake news, despite calling for GB News to be shut down.

AND: GB News star Benjamin Butterworth accuses ITV’s Good Morning Britain and Susanna Reid of a cover up over another one of their presenters.

THEN IN THE ROYAL UNCANCELLED AFTERSHOW: Meghan Markle’s latest PR stunt using British Airways crew members has been exposed by royal YouTube sensation According2Taz, who will join us.