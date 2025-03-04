Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
12
6

SPECIAL EDITION: WE’VE WATCHED WITH LOVE, MEGHAN SO YOU DON’T HAVE TO

UNCANCELLED AFTERSHOW #175: Meghan’s sister Samantha weighs in on shock decision to drop Markle name
Dan Wootton
Mar 04, 2025
12
6
Share
Transcript

This Outspoken Substack is the exclusive home of my original journalism, columns AND now, by popular demand, the Uncancelled Aftershow. It is a safe space free of censorship and, your support from just £5 a month, not only gives you 30 minutes of extra content every weekday, but it also means you are helping me create an independent media revolution. With the corrupt MSM now controlled by billionaire corporate overlords and dark establishment forces, I am no longer owned by anybody other than you. Subscribing also allows you to read all the posts exclusively for paid members, access to the full archive, the ability to comment on articles and engage in debate with me, join my regular chats on the Substack app, and send me direct messages.

Dan Wootton Outspoken
Dan Wootton Outspoken
Authors
Dan Wootton
Recent Posts
UNCANCELLED AFTERSHOW #174: WHY MEGHAN MARKLE WAS BANNED FROM THE OSCARS BY NETFLIX AS SHE GIVES SHOCK NEW INTERVIEW
  Dan Wootton
UNCANCELLED AFTERSHOW #173: MEGHAN’S NETFLIX FAKERY SCANDAL AS HARRY GIVES SHOCK NEW INTERVIEW
  Dan Wootton
UNCANCELLED AFTERSHOW #171: MEGHAN MARKLE’S INSTAGRAM SCAM EXPOSED
  Dan Wootton
UNCANCELLED AFTERSHOW #170: THE TRUTH ABOUT MEGHAN MARKLE’S HOLLYWOOD AXING BY WME
  Dan Wootton
UNCANCELLED AFTERSHOW #169: WHY PRINCE WILLIAM’S CLOSEST ADVISER HAS SPOKEN OUT AGAINST MEGHAN MARKLE
  Dan Wootton
UNCANCELLED AFTERSHOW #168: MEGHAN MARKLE’S AS EVER MOOD BOARD DECODED
  Dan Wootton
UNCANCELLED AFTERSHOW #167: GWYNETH PALTROW TURNS AGAINST MEGHAN MARKLE OVER COPYCAT BRAND AS EVER
  LaunchPod Studios