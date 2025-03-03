Dan Wootton Outspoken is pleased to partner with Gundry MD – Dr Gundry has a history of supporting those aged over 50 from making huge mistake for their health. Find out what those mistakes are today by clicking here.

Just this afternoon Slippery Starmer told parliament the “entire country” is behind the corrupt Ukrainian government and President Zelensky.

Well, he doesn’t speak for me – and I’m pretty certain he doesn’t speak for many of you either.

It feels like 2020 again, folks.

Covid, lockdowns, the vaccines and all those in power and controlling the megaphone singing from the same pre-prepared hymn sheet, wanting to put your economic prosperity and your sons’ lives in the crosshairs. For what?

This is a distraction and diversion from the real issues tearing Britain apart.

But, trust me, Two Tier Keir really REALLY wants a war – and the mainstream media are backing him, prepared to tear down our most important strategic and economic relationship, while throwing out the sacrosanct principle that our King and monarchy stay above the political fray.

I would have quit the Mail over their front page on Sunday calling for “bully” Donald Trump’s state visit to be axed if they hadn’t sacked me for laughing at a joke.

Think of the consequences of that: Tariffs, a forever war in Russia, the UK going head to head with big tech…it doesn’t even bear thinking about.

And what about the fact it was Zelenskyy himself who entered the stories Oval Office and decided to call the American Vice President JD Vance a bitch?

That phrase is a Russian insult that translates into “bitch f**k”. Just imagine if Trump had done that.

But the incessant drumbeat from our political elite is that it was Trump who was ungracious.

Sure enough, the Mail got their way this morning, as the King allowed himself to become a political pawn and our commentariat cheered along, without a second thought of the dire constitutional implications.

And the lunatics were soon at it.

From Carol Vorderman: Oh yes. Zelensky being greeted and treated as he should be...by Starmer and King Charles. Shame on the "Putin Pair" Trump and Vance (with his ever thicker Eyeliner) and their vitriol in the Oval Office. Utterly shameful

From Emily Maitlis: You have to hand it to these two. While Trump gets the letter , Zelensky gets the King , ‘ at home ‘ in his own sitting room just 24 hours later. Call it a power move. Call it true friendship. It rocks.

From Dan Hodges of the Mail: It doesn't say "Up Yours, Donald Trump" but it might as well do. These people are not only fools, they are dangerous fools. They are fighting against peace.

Leave a comment

MOST DISHONEST PM EVE

Starmer is the most dishonest Prime Minister we have ever had – an evil technocrat controlled by globalist forces who was prepared to lie in front of Trump, Vance and the entire world’s media to pretend that we have free speech in the UK when a blasphemy law is being introduced via the back door over so-called Islamophobia and grandmothers languish in prison for over two years for having sent a tweet.

But the MSM all of a sudden trusts him to put British boots on the ground and planes in the sky when we can’t even protect our own southern border, with another 500 invading yesterday alone.

Remember the last time a desperate Labour leader did that? And the coalition of the willing? Where have we heard that before? Wake up.

No one admits supporting the Iraq war and never-ending lockdowns now for good reason.

Our elites continue to bastardise the legacy of Winston Churchill, dishonestly comparing our greatest ever leader with Starmer and Putin to Hitler. That’s an argument that lacks any nuance or intelligence and could well lead to World War Three.

Lord Ashcroft was at it yesterday writing with an AI picture of Zelensky and Churchill: “As a wartime leader I’m sure our great Winston Churchill would be proud of @Zelenskyy.”

But thank the Lord for the Duke of Marlborough who quickly weighed in: “I don’t think so @LordAshcroft Winston was my great uncle and I knew him well, he would be appalled at the constant hijacking of the Churchill name to justify such insanity and the needless loss of life.”

Insanity. That is the word. And it’s certainly what the Americans who are currently overseeing a great revolution of the deep state, which we all should support, believe.

From Musk ally Cat Turd: Don’t worry UK Citizens, while this commie clown is sending your sons to die in Ukraine, he’ll be arresting you for complaining about it back home, while letting gang rapists go free. Enjoy your great leader.

The Daily Wire’s Matt Walsh simply said: Absolutely psychotic.

From Ezra Levant of Rebel News: I don’t understand. Starmer says he’ll put “boots on the ground and planes in the air” in Ukraine. Moments later he says he’ll only do so with “strong U.S. backing.” But Trump has always ruled out U.S. troops in Ukraine. What’s Starmer doing?

UNIPARTY & LEGACY MEDIA BLOB

I know what he’s doing: Attempting to save himself politically.

So once again it’s only the independent media and, to an extent, Reform UK providing any opposition to the uniparty and legacy media blob.

From Lee Hurst: Ukraine is Lockdown all over again. The MSM, the Establishment are whipping you up into acting irrationally for their own personal distraction from their failures. Are you falling for it again?

From Dominic Cummings: Joke leader. Joke team. Pundits writing the joke speeches. Generates moron output adding to the general laughing stock of the country globally.”

Or as the independent journalist Ben Pile put it: The banality of UK news media is such that very few of its number will call this war-is-peace bullshit for what it is. The end of the war was in sight, but these "leaders" have put it further into the distance. They have legitimated Moscow's maximalist aims. They have undermined any future negotiated settlement. And they have yet again increased the risks of escalation, while alienating their largest ally, with multiples of the resources and capacities they have. And in using the war as a prop for their own crisis-ridden positions and projects, they have created the circumstances for their own further humiliation. These are not statesmen. This is an interminable clown show, in which the audience's only hope of an ending is the recklessness on show, bringing the entire tent down in flames.

Reform UK’s Rupert Lowe admits he has deep reservations about boots on the ground: British boots on the ground in Ukraine - I have lots of questions. Where would troops be deployed? How many? How many as part of the overall mission? For how long? What percentage of our combat ready force would be dedicated to it? How much ammunition do we have? How much equipment? How many active tanks, planes? How quickly could more be manufactured if required? How much would we need to import? How much would that all cost? How much of the new 'defence' spending is creative accounting and money destined for Mauritius? Does the UK have enough military resource to sustain a presence in Ukraine? What is the exit strategy? Is there an exit strategy? Is the UK committed to providing more troops/resources if the situation worsens? What has the military said? Are they prepared, after years of such neglect from the British establishment? What happens if British troops are fired on? Accidentally or otherwise from Russian troops? Do we fire back? What happens then? Are we prepared for a direct military conflict with Russia? What measures are in place to avoid escalation? How long could our military last in a direct engagement? Other European countries have been categorical in their opposition to boots on the ground. Who would be joining us? For how long? In what number? Are we prepared? I suspect the answer is a resounding no. Have the vast risks and dangers been properly considered? Again, I suspect the answer is no. I have deep, deep, deep reservations. Deploying serving British men and women into such an incredibly dangerous area is a serious decision, perhaps the most serious. This is a debate that needs to be treated with care, without throwing around ludicrous and childish insults. Our Armed Forces deserve for it to be given the utmost respect. Lots of questions, no answers. And we need answers.

And Nigel Farage actually did a decent job of defending Trump on LBC this morning. Even though I don’t believe we are seeing the full extent of what he really thinks, he admitted cancelling the state visit is absurd and even defended Trump and other Republicans questioning Zelensky’s decision to turn up at the White House sans suit and tie.

Share

ANOTHER BLANK CHEQUE

But on the whole we are on an island.

Rachel From Accounts, who claims we are broke, signed away another blank cheque yesterday.

That prompted Farage ally Arron Banks to suggest: “If you are wondering why you can’t get a GP appointment today? Politicians spent £400B on Covid, £80B HS2,£350B on debt interest & £80B in overseas aid over 5 years, Billions on immigration, Billions on benefits for 5 million to sit around! And now we are off to fight Russia.”

Trust me, that is a political opposition in Europe to this forever.

Marine Le Pen in France said: “Europe is divided between those who want the War in Ukraine to continue, and those who wish to take part in Peace Negotiations. I am one of those who does NOT want the War to continue. We have to work for Peace at all costs.”

Hungary’s Orban argued: European leaders decided in London today that they want to go on with the war instead of opting for peace. They decided that Ukraine must continue the war. This is bad, dangerous and mistaken. Hungary remains on the side of peace.”

Perhaps the biggest warning sign to the UK comes from Trump himself, who wrote on Truth Social: “We should spend less time worrying about Putin, and more time worrying about migrant rape gangs, drug lords, murderers, and people from mental institutions entering our Country - So that we don’t end up like Europe!”

At this rate Starmer is only going to make things far worse.

This is a time to do your own research about the corruption of Ukraine and nuances of this conflict, rather than relying on the MSM…