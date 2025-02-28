Dan Wootton Outspoken is pleased to partner with Gundry MD – Dr Gundry has a history of supporting those aged over 50 from making huge mistake for their health. Find out what those mistakes are today by clicking here.

I’m dumbfounded. I’m disgusted. I’m ashamed of the British government. And I am convinced our Prime Minister has stooped lower than I believed was possible.

This morning the mainstream media is heralding Slippery Starmer as some type of returning hero, having charmed Donald Trump in the White House with a letter from King Charles.

But what our scumbag PM actually did was LIE; lie in front of the world about the very real challenges facing those of us who believe in preserving the great traditions of our United Kingdom, especially when it comes to the trampling over our rights to free speech.

Rather than admit that there is a major problem of censorship and lawfare when JD Vance challenged him directly, having been prompted by the President, a prickly Starmer obfuscated, simply pretending there is no issue.

He lied through his teeth, bristling pathetically: "We've had free speech for a very very long time in the United Kingdom and it will last for a very very long time...I'm very proud of our history there."

DESPERATE GRANDMOTHERS JAILED FOR SOCIAL MEDIA POSTS

What the hell? How dare he?

Terrified grandmas and even the country’s top newspaper columnist are getting knocks on the door from the police because of social media posts.

Desperate mothers have been jailed for over two years for writing in anger after the Southport Massacre on X and Facebook. Not to mention poor men incarcerated for interminable periods for non-violent protest, like the pro-Brexit/anti-globalist hero Peter Lynch, who ended up dead behind bars after receiving an inhumane 32 month sentence.

The whole world knows Starmer as Two Tier Keir, as a result of this insanity. On the very day the hated PM was denying any justice issues, his own MP Mike Amesbury avoided jail altogether, despite punching the lights out of one of his own constituents.

So do not tell me there is not an issue with two tier justice and our rights to free speech if you disagree with our hard-left socialist government.

The Free Speech Union pointed out: “Hundreds of people have been prosecuted for online ‘speech crimes’ under the Online Safety Act, amid growing concerns over its implications for free expression in Britain.”

Baroness Fox of Buckley pleaded with the Vice President: “Hope JD Vance pursues this over lunch as he promised. Because, my goodness, this is Starmer gaslighting us all. So, so many laws and indeed his own government’s policies, are undermining that very free speech we have historically fought for in UK. That these rights are being eroded daily should be a source of shame, not pride.”

A LEADER WITH NO SOUL

Starmer is a leader with no soul – he believes in nothing. In power, he acts as an empty vessel working for the Davos globalists he cares more about. He has gone from attacking Trump publicly for years to sucking up in a manner unbecoming of someone who thinks they have a place on the world stage.

We now know Starmer is a compulsive liar – just look at his broken election manifesto – but to do so in such a brazen manner in front of the US president and the world’s media shows an appalling flaw in his character.

And it’s about issues big and small.

Like when he told Trump: "It was so good to see the bust of Winston Churchill back in its rightful place."

Meanwhile, back in Westminster: Starmer's Labour party has been REMOVING portraits of Churchill.

As my friend Nick Dixon put it: “Starmer is playing the role of a normal prime minister abroad, whilst being a rabid communist at home.”

WRONG PM AT WRONG TIME

As he left Washington DC, being congratulated by a fawning press pack including Beth Rigby from Sly News and Robert Peston of Woke ITV, there was another humiliation for Starmer, not that the British MSM gave a damn.

The United States House Committee on the Judiciary has written to Starmer to demand communication in regards to the UK's attacks on free speech.

According to The Merican, the letter states that the US has issued subpoenas to all social media companies that are told to comply with UK censorship laws.

Anything achieved by the United Kingdom at the White House yesterday was down to our country’s historic reputation, especially Trump’s love for the monarchy, it is nothing to do with Starmer.

He is the wrong Prime Minister at the wrong time, who continues to push a globalist agenda, just when we need to close our borders to save our society.