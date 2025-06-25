Dan Wootton Outspoken is pleased to partner with Gundry MD – Dr Gundry has a history of supporting those aged over 50 from making huge mistake for their health. Find out what those mistakes are today by clicking here.

The game is up – Slippery Starmer will not lead the Labour party into the next election.

His MPs are turning. Angela Rayner is circling.

And even the compliant and corrupted MSM are now threatening to reveal Two Tier Keir’s “big secret”, which, as I’ve been reporting here on Outspoken since last year, relates to the true shape of his family and has resulted in his marriage to Lady Victoria being plunged into crisis.

A 174-seat majority will not save this failed Prime Minister, hated by the working classes, hated by every British patriot and hated by his own movement.

This Davos monster – a globalist traitor – has failed on every count and he will fall. Trust me, he will fall.

So let me take you through it.

Last night The Financial Times reported that Labour MPs are being warned that a major rebellion on the welfare reform Bill next week could trigger a General Election, marking the beginning of the end for Starmer.

That prompted Lord Moylan to post on X the question now seriously being entertained within Westminster: “The end of Sir Keir?”

The left-wing newspaper reported…

Ministers were calling signatories of the amendment on Tuesday warning them that the vote next week will in effect be a confidence vote in Starmer’s leadership, according to several MPs, as they seek to convince would-be rebels to think again. The escalating rebellion puts Starmer in a precarious position despite the government’s massive 156 seat majority, won just under a year ago at the July 2024 general election. If 80 Labour MPs vote against the government, along with the Tories and Lib Dems, it will be enough to kill the legislation, blowing a £5bn hole in the government’s annual budget. The Liberal Democrats will whip their 72 MPs to vote against the government. One Labour MP said a senior minister had called them on Tuesday to say that a major rebellion next week “would cause a fresh leadership contest” and that “this could be the start of the end for Keir”. The person said that they had separately been called by a different cabinet minister who asked them to remove their name from the list and promised to work hard to try to get the welfare reforms softened. Another Labour MP said that ministers and whips were telling MPs that a major rebellion next week, “will result in a general election being called” and that “it’s going to bring the government down”. The person said this argument did not phase them. “I would be happy to see a leadership contest, I think perhaps it’s time for change,” they said. A senior Labour strategist said ministers were still convinced they could pick off rebels over the next week, principally by arguing that the rebellion would destabilise the government and boost Nigel Farage’s right-wing populist Reform UK party. The person added that Starmer would not want to get the bill through its second reading because of support from Badenoch’s Conservatives because ministers do not want the legislation to be “associated with the Tories”.

BIG SECRET COMING BACK TO HAUNT HIM

At PMQs today, helmed by Rayner who knows the top job is very nearly hers, did very little to dampen the speculation when facing Tory Shadow Chancellor Mel Stride.

Although she did confirm the vote will go ahead on Tuesday, an unthinkable prospect given the scale of the rebellion against Starmer.

And now it has emerged via independent journalist and Outspoken regular Alex Phillips in her excellent Substack That’s What She Said that Starmer’s big secret is coming back to haunt him as the MSM consider the nuclear option of publishing details that at this stage have only been revealed on this platform.

Here’s a reminder of my conversation with Paul Staines of Guido Fawkes revealing some of what we know…

Alex argues that the establishment are attempting to use lawfare, historic scandals and proscriptions in a bid to keep Nigel Farage out of Number 10, but that dangers also await Starmer.

She writes…

Digging out archive accusations, as they have done Le Pen, would be so brazenly obvious I just don't think the British public would stand for it. So what of scandal? Well, I suspect they will certainly try. But post Boris Johnson, no matter how many affairs or love children were concocted, it just wouldn't cut through. And I’m pretty certain Nigel knows exactly how many kids he has. Plus there is plenty of Westminster gossip that certain journalists are sitting on something tawdry relating to Starmer. Break the journalist's code and those stories may suddenly find themselves on to the front pages.

The mainstream media code might be protecting Starmer for now, but time is nearly up for a Prime Minister who has shamed Britain on the world stage.

The only issue is that what comes next could be an even more terrifying prospect as the UK is further plunged into a socialist hellscape.