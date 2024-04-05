To join the Outspoken movement and communicate directly with Dan, please subscribe now

There’s a very good reason the public has lost faith with the MSM over the past decade.

Newspapers and broadcasters have, time and again, been proven to cover up the truth often to advance their own political interests.

No part of journalism of the UK stinks more than the Westminster swamp, where completely partial political editors and reporters socialise with the establishment leaders they are meant to be holding to account, often engaging in coordinated witch hunts.

While their readers and revenue are quite literally plummeting, their influence with The Blob hasn’t waned.

Indeed, their approach has seen the defenestration of the last two British Prime Ministers – Boris Johnson over the confected Partygate non-scandal and Liz Truss thanks to her bold and brilliant mini budget which challenged the international economic orthodoxy that is egregiously designed to make us poorer.

Leave a comment

“THROWING THINGS AT STAFF”

So if you’re wondering why you haven’t had any honest reporting over Fishy Rishi ­– the leader forced upon the British people in an anti-democratic coup, despite being roundly rejected by the ruling Conservative party membership just six weeks earlier ­– it’s very obvious: Sunak is their man; a globalist place holder, in position simply not to rock the boat until Slippery Starmer’s communist-lite Labour drag us back closer to the EU, working in lockstep with every dishonest international body from the WEF to the WHO.

Even though I fought every form of censorship tooth and nail, at GB News and the Daily Mail it was impossible for me not to be, at least in part, influenced by the billionaire forces behind both organisations who want to enact a form of control over the country’s leadership.

In essence, it was hard to report on the reality of our dire Prime Minister, but also the snaky network of the MSM, blob and globalist establishment doing all they can to keep the bloke in power, while doing down genuine challengers, including the surging Reform UK party.

But now I’m completely independent, funded by no one other than my superb army of viewers and readers, I can and I will.

And all is not well behind-the-scenes at Number 10, where I have learned Sunak is suffering an epic meltdown that should worry every patriot.

Indeed, a Sunak Spad puts it far more colourfully than I ever could, revealing: “Little Rishi is in the midst of some kind of breakdown. Throwing things at staff. Screaming and threatening to call a general election.”

SUNAK’S TEMPER “WELL KNOWN”

Sunak’s increasingly worrying behaviour is in the public interest and should be a major focus for Westminster journalists, given how widely it is being discussed.

One former Cabinet colleague tells me: “Sunak’s temper is well known – you can see via his body language and mannerisms. He is so short tempered. This is a man with a short fuse. This is an impatient man. Everybody knows about his temper. He is very snappy and very irritable.”

Other senior colleagues of Sunak tell me there have been a host of other worrying developments to deal with his mood swings, including:

The PM dodging meetings with many Secretary of States “to avoid behavioural incidents”.

Being “snappy and sharp” with staff while on visits outside Downing Street.

Avoiding anything that involves walkabouts or ordinary members of the public after “he got cross and snapped back” at a woman in Hampshire who asked him about the NHS.

Red wall MPs losing faith in Sunak compared to Boris, who would do set piece events, walkabouts and loved meeting the public.

Kemi Badenoch has been cut off by Number 10 because they know she’s on leadership manoeuvres, backed by Michael Gove, despite reports in The Times that the pair have fallen out (more on how that story ended up coming out the way it did in the future).

The right of the party believe Priti Patel and Suella Braverman are the best options to succeed Sunak and I strongly agree.

One senior right-wing Tory told me: “If it’s Penny Mourdant, we’re fucked. That means the left have won. If it’s Kemi, she’s just a puppet of Michael Gove and Dominic Cummings.”

Tory MPs have picked up on the change in tone from Sunak and it’s quite obvious, even during his public appearances, that the PM is on edge.

One former minister tells me: “Any time we see him in the voting lobby now he looks very distracted and stressed. People react differently under stress.”

That’s true. But given the often hysterical coverage of the personal feelings of Boris and Truss while in Downing Street, the virtual blackout from the MSM about Sunak’s loss of control is suspicious to say the least.

The closest the MSM has come is from the excellent Tim Shipman (one of the few establishment journalists with any balls) in The Sunday Times at the weekend, who, alongside the paper’s political editor Caroline Wheeler, wrote: “Insiders also say Sunak is personally uptight, and even think his regular fasting is making him ‘hangry’.”

They then quoted a senior Whitehall figure saying: “It’s not sufficiently understood how angry the PM is. He’s tetchy and pissy to people.”

That senior Whitehall figure is completely correct, but, again, they are completely understating just how much Sunak has been regularly losing the plot.

Perhaps he’s protected by the fact his closest aides like James Forsyth and Liam Booth Smith are personal friends, but that still doesn’t explain why even the left-wing factions of the MSM have largely left Sunak alone.

Please spread the word about this column Share

“HE CAN’T HANDLE IT”

More importantly, what is causing Sunak’s dark mood?

An ex-Secretary of State who worked alongside Sunak explains: “This is all because he misled so many people. Him and his little army of MPs like Claire Coutinho, Matt Warman and others went around showing polling that had been put together by Dominic Cummings and Dougie Smith. The polling showed that Rishi would keep them all their seats and Boris would lose them. Well of course all those MPs are going back now saying, ‘The polling now shows that if Boris Johnson was Prime Minister I would probably keep my seat’. He can’t deal with it, he can’t deal with the confrontation. He can’t deal with being wrong. He has the most enormous ego. He can’t handle this sinking in the polls. Rishi is all PR and gloss and his looks, but when it actually comes down to the hard evidence there’s never anything there. He’s never really delivered anything – he’s certainly not doing it as Prime Minister. Furlough wasn’t even him. The gloss and the look isn’t working and he just can’t handle it.”

Sunak’s main consideration is not winning the election, but whether he calls it in the summer to try and avoid a leadership contest.

Critical to that decision is the unhappiness of his wife Akshata Murty, who has been open with friends about how much she is hating life as Britain’s First Lady.

“She’s not used to living in a flat like that. It is horrible. I would never want to live there. There is no escape from loud speakers. You hear Steve Bray and those idiots 24/7 abusing you. The kids can’t sleep because there is no sound proofing,” my Westminster source explains.

“He will not go to July without an election, I’m telling you. He wants it over before the end of summer. Because his wife and the kids don’t want to spend their time in that house. They won’t be able to go on holiday to their luxurious house in California.”

Fishy Rishi’s desire to move at least part-time to California is well-known.

Another former Cabinet colleague recalls: “I remember saying to Rishi once, ‘What are you doing for the holidays?’ He said, ‘God I’m not staying here, as soon as the day’s over, I want to get to America. I am just desperate for some sunshine.’”

While it seems far-fetched, his MP colleagues believe the family’s hatred of life in Downing Street could see Sunak try and call an earlier than expected vote.

His colleague explained: “This is why he’s threatening an election. He wanted this job because it’s the only thing his father-in-law can’t buy. A no confidence vote would kill him, he’d hate it. That’s why he’s threatening an election. He wants to get out beforehand. But MPs will not allow that to happen. He’ll be gone.”

HISTORIC ELECTION LOSS

The key date is May 2, where Sunak is expected to face a Tory wipeout in the local elections, but there are two schools of thought developing within the right of the party.

One wing wants to demand an immediate confidence vote while the other wants Sunak to limp on to the election and be blamed for the historic loss, prompting a reinvention of the party.

A senior MP from the former camps tells me: “There are a number of things that all collide together. Be in no doubt that if we lose Ben Houchen and Andy Street, he will not survive days. That’s when the revolver in the velvet glove will be handed to him. He will be told: ‘You need to stand down or you will be removed.’ We will definitely either have a change of Prime Minister or a general election before July.”

But another senior figure on the right counters: “Even if there is a confidence vote I will be voting to keep Sunak in the job. He needs to own the historic election loss; that’s the only way we can seize back control of the party from the One Nation types who should be members of the Lib Dems.”

BORIS COMEBACK BEING DISCUSSED

Another key storyline being completely ignored by the MSM is the genuine potential for a Boris Johnson comeback. Having successfully forced him from parliament, that’s the last thing the establishment wants to countenance.

But Boris and Carrie Johnson are inundated with overtures from desperate Tory MPs still hoping there is a way he could return – and they are considering all options.

A source close to Boris tells me: “There are lots of conversations going on. People are contacting him begging him to stand in the Blackpool South byelection. This is the big thing with Boris – the man’s a winner. Why would he want to break that record? Carrie is up for it now, but she also doesn’t want him to break his winning streak. That would be a risk.”

One ex-Cabinet minister enthuses: “If Boris stood in Blackpool South, he’d win it. But Rishi and CCHQ wouldn’t let him.”

But another former close colleague in touch with Boris who remains a senior MP says: “He’s bored. He’s messaging lots of colleagues, but there’s a long way to go before anything can actually happen.”

Leave a comment

“SNEAKY LITTLE RAT”

Despite Sunak telling The Sun this week that he spoke to Boris “in person at the end of last year”, friends of the former PM say he can only be referring to a brief in person encounter at the Cenotaph in November for Remembrance Sunday.

A Boris ally raged: “He is the former Prime Minister who delivered us Brexit. He also won an 80-seat majority. The least that the failing Prime Minister should do now is pick up the phone to him out of respect. But he hasn’t. He hasn’t seen him. I know he didn’t pick up the phone. Boris is still absolutely steaming with Rishi. He thinks he’s a sneaky little rat.”

A sneaky little rat who realises power is slipping away from him and doesn’t know how to deal with it.

The behaviour of this Prime Minister is a story the MSM should not continue to ignore.