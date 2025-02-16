Share this postDan Wootton Outspoken6pm UK time TODAY: Our quarterly exclusive conversation for Outspoken Founding MembersCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore6pm UK time TODAY: Our quarterly exclusive conversation for Outspoken Founding MembersPlease join me for a conversation about the news, the royals and whatever else you would likeDan WoottonFeb 16, 2025∙ Paid4Share this postDan Wootton Outspoken6pm UK time TODAY: Our quarterly exclusive conversation for Outspoken Founding MembersCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore2ShareYou know how much my Day One Founding Members of Outspoken mean to me.As we come up to a year since our launch, I am really hoping to speak to as many of you as possible at our first new quarterly Town Hall.The Zoom link is below. Turn your cameras on if you can, come armed with any questions or theories or comments, and we will chat about the news, the…This post is for subscribers in the Founding Member planUpgrade to Founding MemberAlready in the Founding Member plan? Sign inPreviousNext