The almost unbelievable lengths Prince Harry will go to in order to shame his living relatives while co-opting his dead ones to advance his personal revenge missions know no bounds.

While we are dealing with a case of diminishing returns in terms of getting the public to buy into his woe-is-me international tour of victimhood, it’s still critical that I reveal the hurt and blind rage generated by his new revelations within the Royal Family.

Considered most distasteful is the outlandish claim made by Harry – backed up by zero evidence, either anecdotal or document-based – that the late Queen was privately backing his various historic High Court phone hacking cases.

Harry said: "We had many conversations before she passed. This is very much something that she supported. She knew how much this meant to me, and she's very much up there going, 'see this through to the end', without question."

But my royal sources have reacted with total disdain in terms of the validity and accuracy of that claim, suggesting Harry is lying yet again.