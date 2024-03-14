To join the Outspoken movement and communicate directly with Dan, please subscribe now

Why would Prince Harry have such close links to a discredited hard left blog peddling lies on a daily basis and paying convicted criminals to act as “journalists”?

It’s a prospect so unlikely that it seems hard to believe.

But I have learned the disgraced Duke ­– now one of the most unpopular British royals in history after viciously turning on his own flesh and blood, and the Commonwealth itself ­– has cultivated a private working relationship with Byline Times to pursue one goal: Taking down his enemies in the British media.

It’s no surprise to know that I was top of that list.

For a lengthy period after Meghan Markle first entered the Royal Family, there was silence from the infamous royal rota – reporters officially sanctioned to cover the monarchy with official access – over the appalling behaviour of the Sussexes behind the scenes. Ironically, given Harry’s later claims about constant leaks, courtiers were desperate to try and cover up the growing feud for as long as possible, conscious that the American Duchess was intending to weaponise false allegations of racism, and were successful in doing so.

But I blew that cosy consensus apart.

It started by breaking the story of Meghan’s row with the late Queen over which tiara she would wear on her wedding day, continued with her fallout with the Princess of Wales over how she spoke to staff, and concluded with the revelation of Megxit, first to Canada in January 2020 and then to California just weeks later.

“SAD LITTLE MAN”

My reporting as Executive Editor of The Sun over that tumultuous period in royal history exposed Harry and Meghan for what they really are: Nasty grifters doing all they could to cause difficulties for the late Queen, even when she was eventually dying of blood cancer, knowing full well that they were always going to quit the Royal Family to seek a fortune in the US as woke warriors.

I KNOW that was ALWAYS the plan.

That journalism was never to do with my personal feelings about Harry and Meghan. In fact, I had hoped the marriage would work and openly supported the new Duchess being allowed to carve out her own niche within The Firm, taking into account her unique Hollywood background.

But the couple never wanted success; quite the opposite, in fact.

Once my brave editor at The Sun Tony Gallagher allowed me to report these true stories in dramatic fashion, despite official denials by the Sussexes, the floodgates eventually opened and the royal stenographers working for the legacy newspapers like the Daily Mail and Daily Telegraph caught up a few months later.

Not that Harry and Meghan didn’t use every possible tactic to shut me up.

They made complaints to the newspaper regulator IPSO, leaned on other royals to complain about me to my editor (Gallagher, a secret republican, didn’t give a damn), unleashed their odd looking little attack dog Omid Scobie, turned former celebrity acquaintances like James Corden against me, threatened to file a lawsuit falsely claiming I’d broken the law while reporting on them, and brazenly attacked me in public (Harry used the hilarious phrase “sad little man” in his autobiography Spare).

But nothing was going to stop me reporting the truth, so eventually Dirty Harry succumbed to dark forces.

The gullible bloke had been captured by the self-obsessed wannabe celebrity lawyer David Sherborne on a one-man mission to destroy the British free press, who unsuccessfully represented Johnny Depp in his High Court case versus me, and a relationship with Byline Times was soon born.

Now Byline are the sort of outfit so dodgy that no one should take a word of what they “report” seriously.

Run by the thoroughly unpleasant fake news merchant Peter Jukes, it has launched obsessive campaigns against tabloid journalists hired by Rupert Murdoch, women’s rights campaigners like JK Rowling, and true conservative British politicians for many years.

But most of their so-called “scoops” are ignored because the claims are so preposterous, usually based on false information provided by discredited sources driven by malice with significant axes to grind.

Jukes is an unsavoury character who is idolised by leftists like James O’Brien, Carol Vorderman, Marina Purkiss and, in recent years, Harry.

Even more bizarrely, the royal connection comes via a convicted criminal called Dan Evans, who avoided jail after admitting to being one of the most prolific phone hackers in history by turning on his former colleagues.

I had the misfortune of working with this shady character for a brief period at the News of the World. I joined in 2007 after the legendary Sunday newspaper’s former royal editor Clive Goodman had been jailed for phone hacking and was assured the practice was long over. I’ve not broken the law during my years in journalism and specifically testified to the Leveson Inquiry in 2012 that I have never hacked a phone so my conscience is clear.

HARRY PLANNING TELL ALL WITH BYLINE

Indeed, there was only one man stupid enough to continue breaking the law by illegally hacking into the phones of celebrities after the practice had been exposed and Goodman had gone to jail: Mr Evans.

It was an utterly pathetic decision that shows the true character of the cretin. Why not go and be a proper journalist by cultivating contacts and uncovering wrongdoing? I could never understand that. His selfish illegal behaviour cost many honourable journalists their jobs and ended a great British Sunday newspaper tradition.

He was suspended around 2010 when his behaviour came to light and I gladly never spoke to him again.

But by 2023, he was attending the High Court alongside Prince Harry in his landmark civil case against the Daily Mirror, a dying left-wing rag specifically targeted by Harry to try and damage the reputation of another Meghan truth speaker: Piers Morgan.

On the first day Harry gave evidence, Evans slipped out of court just moments before the prince.

I can reveal today that Harry has also spent months negotiating with Byline Times about sitting down with the blog for a tell-all interview.

It’s astonishing that the fifth in line to the throne would be considering talking to such a disgraceful publication that is totally unregulated and reliant on convicted criminals for some of its reportage – unless, of course, they had been conducting his dirty work.

Which brings me to Byline’s July 2023 takedown of me by Evans and another failed tabloid journalist and broadcaster called Tom Latchem, whose biggest claim to fame was hosting the midnight to dawn graveyard shift on Talk Sport for a couple of years.

Despite their proclamations, Evans and Latchem were no British Woodward and Bernstein, more like Dumb and Dumber.

DAILY MAIL TERRIFIED OF HARRY

The pair ran a series of completely untrue hit pieces about me relying on testimony from my deranged and abusive ex-boyfriend – now a hard left activist who had spent five years concocting a fairytale backed up by no evidence whatsoever but specifically designed to destroy me, despite the fact we broke up 11 years earlier - and two convicted criminal fantasists who had attempted to extort money from gay men in exchange for silence.

Their tactics were appalling; it wasn’t “public interest journalism” as they claim, but a modern day witch trial using social media to try and shame me.

They rang every former colleague and friend, telling egregious lies about despicable criminal acts I had never committed to try and entrap people into backing up the “stories” of their fantasist sources. They incorrectly quoted sources to fit their narrative and then ignored their complaints to the editor.

They wasted a sickening amount of police time and even now refuse to accept they were completely misled, despite me being exonerated in two investigations by the Metropolitan and Scottish Police.

There is already an unreported Met Police investigation ongoing into one of the false complainants against me, who is a dangerous fantasist who has already served jail time. This bloke is the new Carl Beech and the despicable James O'Brien was sucked in once again.

But sadly, given the toxic cancel culture now engulfing the British MSM, Byline’s tactic to taint my reputation was successful.

The Daily Mail, which is secretly terrified of the unhinged campaign Harry is waging against them, immediately paused my column, which until that point had been the most read on their website internationally.

They didn’t wait to see any evidence or allow me to put my case.

They bowed to these criminal friends of Harry within hours.

Emboldened, Byline didn’t stop their campaign of false reporting.

It culminated in a front page story claiming my reporting of Megxit had been illegal because it relied on information provided to me by a key aide working for Prince William with whom I had a previous friendship.

CRITICAL VOICES BEING SILENCED

It was only once you got deep down into their 10,000-word missive that they had to admit such untrue claims had been reported to the police and the Royal Family years earlier, were thoroughly investigated and then dismissed because there was no basis to them whatsoever.

I will never apologise for speaking to whoever I possibly can to break royal stories, when the rota “journalists” are happy to regurgitate briefings from communications secretaries. So, yes, I was speaking to people close to the late Queen, Charles, William and Andrew, too.

But also Harry and Meghan. The idea that they were not playing the exact sort of games in terms of media briefings is farcical. Even my Megxit world exclusive contained information fed directly to me by their official staff.

So Byline wasn’t undertaking journalism of any form; it was a campaign to stop me ever working in the British media again. Latchem admitted as much in a tasteless Instagram post.

I appreciate that this is a complicated story and it could be seen as very inside baseball.

I’m also convinced no one in the corrupt British MSM will dare follow it up because they are determined to protect each other.

But Harry collaborating with the Byline Times against his media critics matters.

So much of their coverage had the stench of being driven by Harry, including their demands now for Piers Morgan to be investigated by the Met over phone hacking two decades ago (the last thing thing our overwhelmed law enforcement should be focussing on, by the way).

Even though the Sussexes are now on the outer of the Royal Family, it shows the power of the British establishment to neuter and silence critical voices.

Harry and Meghan have now played a critical role in cancelling me for reporting the truth in my last four MSM jobs – first on ITV’s Lorraine show, then The Sun (once Gallagher had moved to The Times), The Daily Mail and, yes, even GB News. That’s why I’m here. Proudly independent, with a daily online news show launching later this year. I will continue to break stories that both the Sussexes and the Royal Family would rather stay covered up. And there is much to expose.

The MSM is no longer prepared to tackle the most difficult stories about Harry and Meghan because they know his legally trigger happy nature – backed up by the millions left to him by his late mother and great grandmother – could result in financial ruin. If they think they’ve silenced me, however, Harry and Meghan have got another thing coming: My reporting has always been completely honest, above board and legal – and it will not stop.

