I have never felt so disillusioned with the mainstream media than throughout the course of this election campaign.

I have never felt so disillusioned with the mainstream media than throughout the course of this election campaign.

And that’s saying something, given the hell these corrupt actors unleashed during Brexit, the Corbyn era and the authoritarian Covid nightmare.

Today, the Daily Mail is telling me that a vote for Reform UK and Nigel Farage will elect Keir Starmer and Angela Rayner. Er, no that’s not how British democracy works! And I believe in democracy. Voting for the same party that has betrayed its supporters time and again these past two years would be insanity. The Tories must be truly conservative to get my support.

Then, my former newspaper The Sun has betrayed its few remaining readers by endorsing Labour.

What a shameful decision. What’s the pitch?

Vote to get your kids mutilated!

Vote for more immigrants!

Vote for higher taxes!

Vote to lower your wages!

Not to mention that Keir is the man who led the deranged prosecution of many innocent Sun journalists and sources. Sometimes putting your morals first is better than a win at any cost, especially given their readers are voting for Reform UK in overwhelming numbers.

SLY NEWS SLAMS BRITISH PATRIOTS AS “FAR RIGHT”

And that’s before you get to the shameful leftist broadcast media.

The Ofcommunists have shrugged off Channel 4’s shameful hit job on Reform UK using the actor Andrew Parker.

I revealed how Sly News didn’t even bother to include Farage in their line-up of leaders for election night, even though some polls say his party could receive the second highest share of the vote.

But it’s no surprise from the bent network that tried to say Farage’s success was part of a “surge of the far right”.

So one in three Frenchmen and one in five Brits are now far right, are we? I call bullshit on that!

Meanwhile, this same MSM decided to ignore the BBC presenter David Aaronovitch calling on Joe Biden to murder Donald Trump because he’s a risk to national security.

DO NOT TRUST THE MSM FOR ELECTION NIGHT COVERAGE

I mean, you know this already, but the MSM cannot be trusted. They have engaged in electoral interference throughout this campaign and the coverage from 9.45pm tonight will be as crooked as ever before.

So, I am hosting a Live General Election Watchalong in Substack Chat exclusively for paid subscribers.

Also revealed will be some exciting plans about the return of my daily No Spin, No Bias, No Censorship show…

I would never dare to tell you who to vote today, but I will encourage you to exercise your democratic right.

TORY CIVIL WAR

If you are interested though, this is why I am voting for Farage and Reform UK, which wasn’t an easy decision after many years supporting the Conservative party of Boris Johnson and Liz Truss.

I look forward to talking to members from 9.45pm tonight.