Dan Wootton Outspoken is pleased to partner with Gundry MD – Dr Gundry has a history of supporting those aged over 50 from making huge mistake for their health. Find out what those mistakes are today by clicking here.

Click here to find out now

You cannot put a price on independence from interference by billionaire corporate overlords; I am now owned by nobody apart from you. This new platform will be a renegade and authentic voice of the people, who I call the silenced majority. Please subscribe today to begin a long-awaited independent media revolution – and get an opportunity to ASK ME ANYTHING about the news. We are living in a post mainstream media world so…LET’S GO!

For the past eight years, since the bid to overturn the biggest democratic vote in British history, I have argued that the mainstream media in the UK is dishonest, corrupt and, increasingly, evil.

It was my experience working in the MSM for billionaire moguls who coveted becoming part of the establishment and influencing the government that allowed me to see up close just how nefarious these forces could be.

From the betrayal of The Sun to James O’Brien and Beth Rigby to yesterday’s sale of The Spectator, resulting in the bitter exit of Andrew Neil, here’s everything you need to know about how the British media really works from someone who was inside the tent…