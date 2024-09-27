Dan Wootton Outspoken is pleased to partner with Gundry MD – Dr Gundry has a history of supporting those aged over 50 from making huge mistake for their health. Find out what those mistakes are today by clicking here.

Click here to find out now

This Outspoken Substack is now the exclusive home of my original journalism and columns. With the corrupt MSM now controlled by billionaire corporate overlords and dark establishment forces, by contrast I am no longer owned by anybody other than you. Subscribing allows you to read all the posts exclusively for paid members, access to the full archive, the ability to comment on articles and engage in debate with me, join my regular chats on the Substack app, and send me direct messages. In these dark times of censorship and a crackdown on free speech, it also means you are supporting an independent media revolution, for which I will be forever grateful.

This week, only about two months too late, the scandal-plagued and flailing Prime Minister finally had to admit that caring about mass uncontrolled immigration or the invasion of our southern border via the Channel doesn’t make you a “far right” lunatic.

But Two Tier Keir Starmer has no plan to bring down illegal or legal migration, with over 700 pouring in via the Channel alone on Sunday, adding to God only knows how many more being smuggled in on trucks.

Indeed, the invasion of Britain continues at pace, with at least 24 boats arriving over the weekend, bringing the total crossings this year to 25,052.

I declared the invasion of the UK a national emergency in November 2021 and the inertia which is tearing the fabric of Britain apart and leaving many dead is deeply frustrating.

The Rwanda scheme has been scrapped, so what the hell now?

This is an issue the academic turned independent media mogul Matt Goodwin, whose Substack is popular with many Outspoken subscribers, has explored in his new short film How To Stop An Invasion.

But in an exclusive interview with Outspoken he reveals the inconvenient reality: Our political class is not really invested in stopping the boats.

“I think the reason that many people in the elite class are not really responding to this issue is basically because they don't want to respond to this issue,” Matt tells me. “They don't see securing the borders as a priority. They view this as an inconvenience. They're pretty relaxed with weak national borders and high levels of immigration. And so on both the left and the right in the old parties, what we basically have is an elite consensus: This is an acceptable state of affairs. Certainly there's not much appetite within the old parties to disrupt the legal architecture that surrounds this issue, which – and I know you have argued as well – needs to be disrupted if we're going to get to the root of this problem.”

Matt’s solution is three pronged:

Leaving The European Convention on Human Rights Reforming Tony Blair's Human Rights Act Having an active deterrent like Rwanda that actually works which would dissuade people from making this journey

Additionally, the 1.2 million illegal migrants in Britain should be removed to their country of origin. Dual nationals convicted of grooming or sexually exploiting young white girls in Northern England should also be deported, as should all of the 10,000 foreign nationals currently in prison.

RADICAL CHANGE NEEDED

While Goodwin is scathing of the 14 years of Tory rule, he believes the invasion will only be exacerbated under Labour.

“I think it's important that people understand just how badly Labour have managed this issue in the last two months,” he explains. “The Rwanda plan has been scrapped. We have no deterrent at all. The Illegal Migration Act has been amended. We're not detaining and deporting illegal migrants when they enter Britain. Yvette Cooper has confirmed that the vast majority of people who enter the country illegally, who are in the asylum system in the backlog, well, they're going to be granted asylum, essentially. We're going to give another incentive for people to come over because if they get here, you know, they now are told that actually the system will allow them to stay. And this is why, Dan, the numbers are still going up. We've got nearly 140,000 since 2018.”

Starmer’s much-repeated line that he will to smash the gangs is “ludicrous”.

Matt reveals: “Now, I can say to you and your audience exclusively that when I was on the Channel talking to the captains and the fishermen down on the Channel, they said to me quite clearly that the numbers had rocketed after Labour won the election because the gangs knew there was a softer regime in town, that there was a new sheriff in town and they weren't that bothered about upholding the rule of law. So I am predicting that what we're going to see increasingly between now and 2029, the next election, is going to be an explosion in the small boat numbers. And ultimately, Dan, I know you and I agree, what this country needs, what our politics needs, is radical, wholesale change.”

FARAGE WOULD BE INSANE TO DO TORY DEAL

Matt is also clear this is not a fringe view, but rather a majority one. Speaking at the Reform UK conference in Birmingham at the weekend, it seems clear he agrees with me that the political answer to stopping this great experiment is one Nigel Farage.

“Reform would be insane to do a deal with the Conservative party,” Matt insists. “In fact, one of the lines that I had in my speech was that the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different outcome. Well, arguably, if you vote Conservative again and again and expect a different outcome, then chances are you're insane. What I suspect, Dan, is they may well replace the Conservatives at the local elections next year. I think they'll beat the Conservatives in Wales at some really important elections coming up in Wales. I think we'll probably have some by-elections where Reform will finish ahead of the Conservatives. And all of this is going to add to this sense of momentum behind this People's Army that actually, the answer here is not just to bring back a party that is broken. Its brand has become toxic.”

So too, increasingly, is the Labour government, riddled with “identity politics”, as became clear in Starmer and Cooper’s response to the so-called riots after the Southport Massacre.

Goodwin says: “This is a Labour government that is riddled with identity politics, which views the majority group with suspicion, if not hostility, and views minority groups as being sacred and untouchable. So, as we saw during the riots and the protests, there was violence on all sides, Dan. Everybody saw that who was on X or Twitter. Everybody saw the Muslim gangs, the machetes. Everybody saw the riots and the disturbances in Harehills in Leeds. Everybody saw the British Muslim guys beating up the police officers at Manchester airport a few days before. You know we can see what's happening to the country. And this sort of narrative that's coming out of Keir Starmer and Yvette Cooper, I think the British people now see straight through this.”

THE STATE HAS FAILED

Like myself, Goodwin found himself criticised for suggesting the protests were about the fact that many Brits “do not feel safe in their own country”, even though he was clear that he opposed violence and criminality.

“We can also say that the basic function of the state is to keep its people safe and secure. And these cases really do highlight the failures of the state to do the most basic thing it's supposed to do, which is keep us safe. And that is why so many Brits are feeling so anxious and depressed about the state of the country, Dan.”

And that’s why I believe revolution is coming because the uniparty simply isn’t prepared to challenge the status quo.

Matt agrees, adding: “We are going to need whole sets of international policy change, not just tweaking with apprenticeships and shortages in the economy, which Starmer’s been babbling on about this week. We're going to need a commitment from the old parties, or otherwise there are going to be new parties that will replace them, to dramatically reduce net migration to below 100,000 a year, to leave whatever international convention is necessary to control our borders, and to put the British people and British families before international conventions and European courts and activist lawyers who have no serious interest in upholding the security and the safety of the British people.”

Share

AND HERE’S WHY I NEED YOUR HELP…

This Substack and my new daily Outspoken live show (weekdays 5pm UK time/midday ET/9am PT on YouTube and Rumble) is truly independent. I am committed to exposing the relentless lies of the MSM and politicians.

I am now free of the constraints of working for captured billionaires or Ofcommunist-regulated platforms, but to continue this fearless reporting and commentary, I do need your support.

You can subscribe for just £5 a month, the price of a cup of coffee in most major UK cities these days, somewhat shockingly.

Subscribing allows you to read all the posts exclusively for paid members, access to the full archive, the ability to comment on articles and engage in debate with me, join my regular chats on the Substack app, and send me direct messages.

If you are already one of our growing army of paid subscribers, you have my full gratitude. But if you are able to support the cause by upgrading, founding members of the Outspoken community get the opportunity for one-on-one Zoom calls with me and personal videos twice a year.

I know you are aware of how much free speech and independent thinking is now in peril, but I am determined to build up Outspoken to challenge the MSM. If you can help become part of this important movement, I will be forever grateful.

We must oppose Two Tier Keir Starmer’s chilling mission creep to shut down debate with every fibre of our being.