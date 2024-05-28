You cannot put a price on independence from interference by billionaire corporate overlords; I am now owned by nobody apart from you. My new platform Dan Wootton Outspoken will be a renegade and authentic voice of the people, who I call the silenced majority. I am your voice, your representative, not the mouthpiece of politicians and businessmen. But I need your support. Please subscribe today to begin a long-awaited independent media revolution. The death of the mainstream media allows us to take back control of the narrative, but we’re going to have to fight for it.

The snap British general election called by failed Conservative Prime Minister Rishi Sunak for July 4 may have infuriated his MPs, party and political rivals, but there was one family breathing a sigh of relief: The Windsors.

As is custom, the Royal Family will take a step back from public events “which may appear to divert attention or distract from the election campaign” during the six-week campaign, offering blessed relief, particularly to seriously ill King Charles, utterly exhausted Queen Camilla and heir Prince William, who will be able to spend more time with his cancer-stricken wife Catherine as she undergoes chemotherapy.

To say the family has been depleted since the death of Elizabeth II and Prince Philip is an understatement, with William even calling up his cousins Beatrice, Eugenie and Zara to strengthen the ranks at the Buckingham Palace garden party earlier this month. It’s proof, just as Princess Anne warned, that Charles’ vision of a super slimmed down monarchy is far too limiting and risky.

The pressure on the Prince of Wales in particular has been relentless, but sources close to the heir tell me he has embraced his solo duties. “He’s found it easier than he expected,” one friend said. “Of course, he’s preoccupied a lot of the time with thoughts of Catherine and his parental responsibilities, but he has enjoyed his duties and the response from the public to him appearing on his own has been overwhelmingly positive.”

RELENTLESS ANTI-WILLIAM & CATHERINE SOCIAL MEDIA CAMPAIGN

Indeed, the only thing causing any stress has been the ghoulish and frankly grotesque hounding of Catherine by the Sussex Squad – who I’ve already revealed to be the biggest trolling gang of the internet age – determined to force the suffering princess into yet another unnecessary public appearance.

Head of the conspiracy is Christopher Bouzy, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s professional ally and friend who has been paid for research by the Sussexes and was then famously platformed in their high profile Netflix reality show.

Over the past month, he has led a relentless social media campaign designed to re-stoke the same deranged conspiracy theories about Catherine – she’s dead, she’s unhappy, she’s abused, she’s faking appearances etc etc etc – that had run wild before her dignified March 22 video announcement of her diagnosis.

The fact Harry and Meghan have thus far refused to call off their number one attack dog, despite Catherine’s cancer battle, is the biggest indictment of their vile nature yet. How can this hypocritical couple claim to care about ridding the internet of disinformation and trolling while backing someone doing this?

HARASSMENT & BULLYING

And, let me be clear, Bouzy, a thoroughly unpleasant individual, is now leading to a harassment and bullying campaign against Catherine.

His most vile intervention, which he eventually deleted, was when he wrote on X: “Approximately 9 million women are diagnosed with cancer each year globally. The vast majority of those women do not stop working while undergoing treatment. Kate hasn't been seen in public since December, and no matter how much the UK press tries to spin it, it's not normal.”

But that is just one of many deranged posts, which are designed to rally the Sussex Squad around particular themes that Harry and Meghan’s PR team want the internet to embrace.

The latest round of trolling was timed to coincide with a speculative Daily Beast exclusive that revealed Catherine might not appear in public at any point for the rest of the year, but could record another video to reassure the public of her progress.

On May 25, referring again to a video of Catherine and William at a local farm shop before she announced her diagnosis, Bouzy wrote: “British ‘journalists’ will claim you are trolling Kate if you say this video is fake. Pointing out the obvious has nothing to do with trolling. This video is a hoax, and it is disturbing that news outlets have yet to call it a hoax weeks after it was officially published.”

That same day, responding to the Daily Mail’s diary editor Richard Eden, he wrote: “@richardaeden falsely claims I am trolling Kate while news outlets are reporting Kate is surrounded by her ‘birth family,’ and she is leaning on Carole, Pippa, and James. Why wasn't William mentioned? And why is William out enjoying football while his wife is battling cancer?”

Again, Bouzy is trying to perpetuate a favoured Harry and Meghan narrative that William and Catherine’s marriage is over. It’s also somewhat insane for him to suggest that Catherine should be appearing in public while undergoing cancer treatment while at the same time criticising William for conducting public duties.

He boasted that he is “getting ready for my ‘I told you so’ tour.”

On May 18, he posted on X: “I'm grabbing popcorn to watch Karma drop in on an unhinged married couple who once used this platform to attack me and others. Now, they're using it to air out their dirty laundry. The Ancestors never disappoint.”

On May 14, he wrote on X: “When will the British press release a new fake photo of Kate? People are starting to ask questions again.”

On May 7, he said on X: “Before Kate revealed her cancer diagnosis, there were paparazzi photos and a video of a couple purported to be her and William. She was already battling cancer, yet she was active in the photos and video. So why did the paparazzi photos suddenly stop after the announcement?”

Relentless and unhinged, right? Yet Harry and Meghan are happy for this to go on because they care more about their war on the Royal Family. It’s deeply sad.

CHEMO CAN RAVAGE BODY

Here’s the truth: William is protecting his wife.

For years, Catherine has effectively given up her privacy for us, her public. Sure, she leads a life of privilege and should be scrutinised accordingly. But if her one wish during cancer treatment is not to be photographed then, I’m sorry, I’m more than happy to give her that relative luxury.

There are understandable reasons why one of the most photographed people in the world doesn’t want to be seen during chemotherapy; anyone who has undergone the treatment will know it can ravage the body and, devastatingly for many women, can cause the loss of their hair. For Catherine, who was exceedingly thin because she was already having to deal with a serious stomach issue, it makes perfect sense that she will choose to re-emerge when she feels confident enough in her appearance to do so.

When necessary, Catherine will make her feelings clear as she did on Saturday, breaking her silence in a joint X statement with William to mourn the loss of Mark Long who died in a spitfire crash. The couple posted: “Incredibly sad to hear of the news this afternoon from RAF Coningsby. Our thoughts this evening are with the pilot’s loved ones, the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, and the wider RAF family. W & C.”

WILLIAM WOULD NOT SERVE CATHERINE ON A PLATTER TO MEDIA

This week, I was particularly struck by this beautifully articulate X post by Canellelabelle, a black Conservative supporter of William and Catherine.

I wanted to share it in full with you here…

Every time you see the "Where is Kate Middleton?" and the conspiracies, smile my dears, because there is a greater implication here. After five months of public bullying, press pressures, public pressures and Palace pressures, NO ONE can tell you anything tangible about the princess; not the press, not the courtiers, no one. Prince William has indeed remained Catherine's relentless protector and defender He has kept his promise to Catherine that she would have surgery in complete privacy;

be in and out of the hospital in complete privacy;

be back home to recover in complete privacy;

that he would take care of their children and handle everything while she focus on her recovery on complete privacy. We are five months into 2024, and Catherine, as the most high profile future Queen in the world, has enjoyed a privacy that was not given to any other royal women or wife of an Heir apparent EVER in history. This is not thanks to the press; this is not even thanks to the Palace. It is because her husband has refused to serve her on a platter and has not let himself be cowered by outside nor inside pressures on him to relent. As his mentor and former Private secretary Jamie Lowther-Pinkerton already said of Him: "William was always someone of deeply impressive maturity… There are many examples of when I worked for William where it would have been very easy to take one route, but it wouldn’t have been the honourable or the right thing to do; so he took the more difficult route." Prince William proved his private secretary right indeed. He chose the most difficult path when it came to protecting Catherine because it was the right thing to do. The easiest path would have been to give the press what they want: access to Catherine to take her pictures so they can make money off her and dissect her ad nauseam while she recovers. Instead, he chose to do the one thing that would anger them and bring their wrath on him: He gave them no access and no explanations. William EVEN dared to take a mother's day picture of his OWN wife and children HIMSELF; how dare he… The fact is Catherine has privacy ONLY because Prince William held strong for his family to remain at peace during this time of turmoil. In 2012 during their Pacific Royal tour, Catherine was once again victim of the Press attacks and violation of her privacy when the French magazine, The Closer, published topless pictures of her while on vacation with William. The Daily Mail (royal) editor, Rebecca English, quizzed him about the situation and it was then that Prince William revealed that prior to marrying her, he had given his word to her parents that he would protect her at all costs and take care of her; a promise he continues to stand by. Just this month, a friend of the Royal Family revealed pretty much nothing to People Mag when he said that, "Prince William is keeping his inner circle tight during a challenging chapter." The source added: "He is not leaning on too many others." Another source closer to the Wales said: “The Prince of Wales is relying heavily on the ‘nuclear family unit’ of his immediate family of five and Kate’s supportive family: her parents Carole and Michael Middleton and her siblings Pippa and James.” Who could blame him? He has to keep quiet since he knows everyone wants to know what he knows. So he is right to rely on the people who will never betray him nor Catherine: The Middletons. A daft post was asking: "Why are the Middletons not asking where their daughter is?" Why would they, Dimmy? They know exactly where she is and probably what she ate today. The Middletons do not talk because they KNOW what is going on and are protecting their OWN daughter, alongside William. So when you see people asking where she is, remember that the future king kept his promise to his wife; and a Man who will keep his promises to his wife and children, will keep his promises to his country and to the monarchy.

Hear! Hear!

UPDATE: THE MOST DEPRESSING ELECTION CHOICE IN BRITISH HISTORY

The most eye-popping announcement is Rishi Sunak’s policy of introducing National Service for 18-year-olds, something we all know is never going to happen.

But I can reveal the policy is not new at all.

Before the 2010 election, Andy Coulson, then chief of staff for David Cameron, made an approach to secure the services of a number of top professional footballers, including Ian Wright, to back the then PM’s idea to have National Service for school leaders.

It was never followed through after Cameron won the next election, but has been revived again now he’s part of Sunak’s inner-circle. The projection by Sunak allies that this is a new initiative is simply nonsense.