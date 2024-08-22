SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENT: OUR BIGGEST EVER SALE

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle even befriended the wife of Netflix co-chief executive Ted Sarandos in their mission not to lose the most important deal of their lives.

Anything to stop them failing to secure a renewal of their five-year, $100 million contract, putting their highly extravagant lifestyle in peril and proving the final nail in the coffin of their Hollywood reputation, after being brutally dumped by Spotify and then branded “the fucking grifters”

But after years of flops and non-deliveries, the Netflix hammer blow is coming, with Puck’s highly connected newsletter – edited by the former editorial director of The Hollywood Reporter Matthew Belloni – confirming long-suspected rumours I first reported last June that “the streamer is not expected to renew its five-year, $100 million deal signed in 2020”.

While that news will surprise no one within California, I can reveal it is the worst nightmare for King Charles whose courtiers have privately confided the monarch is dreading the possibility of the cash-hungry Sussexes running out of money.

That now becomes a much more likely outcome…

My royal source reveals: “This is the King’s worst nightmare – he’s horrified.