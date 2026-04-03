KING CHARLES EASTER OUTRAGE WITH CALLS TO ABDICATE AS HE BACKS ISLAMISTS OVER CHRISTIANS

The unfortunately timed Christian snub from the Head of the Church of England has renewed concerns that Charles is more sympathetic to Islamism than Christianity, with Tommy Robinson lashing out and Rudy Giuliani going viral with his Muslim monarch slur.

And there’s real reason for concern about the Islamist takeover of the UK, with another call for Christians to be humiliated on our holiest of days.

So today we have reunited our priests for a very special Good Friday Superstar Panel: Father Calvin Robinson, Minister Rikki Doolan, Bishop Ceirion H. Dewar and Reverend Canon Father Phil Harris.

PLUS: Rupert Lowe fights the GB News ban against Restore Britain after Tom Harwood unwittingly reveals the anti-democratic truth.

AND: New questions over Jill Dando’s killing as she prepared to expose the BBC before her shooting death.

THEN IN THE UNCANCELLED AFTERSHOW: Anna Wintour bans Meghan Markle from the Met Gala as the Fake Duchess attempts to change the storyline by revealing new holiday videos of Prince Harry and Archie on her Instagram page. All the royal latest with According2Taz.