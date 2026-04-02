Dan Wootton Outspoken

Dan Wootton Outspoken

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KING CHARLES ACCUSED OF BEING "MUSLIM MONARCH" BY DONALD TRUMP ALLY AMID ISLAMIST TAKEOVER

The King is heckled again by republicans on Maundy Thursday, ahead of the Royal Family’s Easter celebrations, as one of Donald Trump’s closest allies suggests Charles III is a “Muslim monarch”
Dan Wootton's avatar
Dan Wootton
Apr 02, 2026

And while Piers Morgan might disagree, there are increasing questions being raised about King Charles’ commitment to his role as Head of the Church of England.

Meanwhile, the increasing societal collapse of the Disunited Kingdom goes on, as parts of Sadiq Khan’s London become uninhabitable.

But at least the horror Islamist/trans coalition of the Green Party is already falling apart.
We’ll have the best analysis in the business with legendary historian David Starkey – host of the brilliant David Starkey Talks channel on YouTube – and Lois Perry, the UK and Europe Director of the Heartland Institute.

PLUS: Nigel Farage brutally sacks his housing spokesperson live on TV after a row over the Grenfell Tower.
AND: Sly News turns the Artemis rocket mission around the world into an opportunity to continue its campaign against white men.

THEN IN THE UNCANCELLED AFTERSHOW: Prince Philip’s horror over The Crown has finally been revealed, as it emerged he threatened to sue Netflix over false claims regarding his family. Lady Colin Campbell will join us with all the royal latest.

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