Having watched today’s hearing at the Royal Courts of Justice between Tommy Robinson and the corrupt socialist two tier British government, I have absolutely no doubt that Slippery Starmer intends to crush this man psychologically in prison.

The Secretary of State for Justice sent four expensive lawyers paid for by us to try and justify the, quite frankly, barbaric solitary confinement of a civil prisoner for 150 days and counting.

These are the same people who stand up for the human rights of rapists, murderers and terrorists in our country illegally, but want to destroy an activist for broadcasting a piece of independent journalism. It’s nuts and he is right to argue in court submissions that his treatment is politically motivated because of his activism and beliefs.

As his KC Alisdair Williamson - being funded for this case by Elon Musk, it should be pointed out - brilliantly argued, it’s inconceivable this would be allowed to happen to someone with the opposite viewpoint.

But in his final message today to the court, Tommy - sitting in a isolation room in prison with full beard and looking noticeably slimmer a long sleeved grey Nike top - held up a handwritten side to the camera that simply read: SILENCED - 163 MILLION VIEWS. CAN’T LOCK OUT THE TRUTH

Not surprisingly, at that moment his camera from HMP Woodhill was abruptly cut.

“THEY CUT MY PHONE OFF”

Earlier in the hearing, it was another hand written note from Tommy that exposed the prison for the torture they are exposing him to on a daily basis.

Tommy had raised his hand to object to an obvious mistruth from the government’s KC who was trying to claim his conditions were far better than they really are.

Judge Chamberlain - a free speech advocate who believes Britain needs our own version of the US first amendment - wanted to hear Tommy’s objection and specifically put the court in a recess to allow him to speak to his solicitors and KC privately and report back.

But when the court returned, Tommy revealed to gasps from those in the public gallery: THEY CUT MY PHONE OFF.

He then wrote another note that said: MY CALLS ARE LIVE MONITORED. THEY WERE LISTENING AND CUT IT OFF.

This blew a hole in the state’s argument that Tommy was allowed phone calls and interaction with prison staff whenever he wanted.

The clearly furious judge ordered action from Woodhill’s under-fire governor Nicola Marfleet - calling another halt to proceedings to allow Tommy to speak to his legal team.

At that point I got a rundown of the extraordinary courtroom drama from Ezra Levant of Rebel News, one of Tommy’s key financial and moral backers who had flown in from Canada overnight to report from court, knowing the British MSM would not do so fairly.

Listen to his unparalleled rundown of events…

TOMMY’S PLEA FOR TORTURE TO END

Ezra was right, by the way, not to trust the MSM in courtroom three of the Royal Courts of Justice given his seatmate who may have been from The Guardian was grumbling about "fake journalists". As Ezra surmised: They're not neutral, they're activists!

The insanity in the government’s written submission included the fact Tommy was only relocated to HMP Woodhill from HMP Belmarsh, after "social media activity directed at the Governor who is a black woman..." - a fact that should be a complete irrelevance.

Ezra summed up the madness best, writing: I find this amazing. Everyone agrees that UK's prisons are out of control, are run by Islamic gangs and are violent places. It's just a given that's how it is. The government's main argument is that, because they can't control their prisons, they have to lock Tommy up in a hole. Seriously, just think about that. Not only is Tommy"s life threatened by the lawless prisons, but the government says anyone who meets with Tommy is at risk, too. I can't believe we're all just listening to this like it's normal. The UK is truly becoming a failed state."

As part of his submission, Tommy pleaded for the torture to end. He said he is terrified of the long term consequences and simply wants to leave prison mentally well and not mentally broken.

Any humane country would give him that chance.