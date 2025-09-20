Dan Wootton Outspoken

Bravo Dan. Starmer is putting two fingers up at us native British. His 800 in, one out policy is a total farce. Blair wants digital ID, but it will only apply to us, not the Gimmegrants. The country is an utter shambles and Brits are on their knees just trying to pay bills and afford food now.

Here in Birmingham Patriotism is very strong with flags flying everywhere. The Labour council remove one, another three go up, it's a battle of wills. We are living in dark times but Good will always triumph over Evil if we have the will to do it. Once again Bravo for a magnificent speech.

Bravo Dan. I never referred to those people as Elites. I call them UUBIES, unelected, unaccountable bureaucrats. Please spread it around and hope it catches on.❤️

