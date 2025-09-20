Dan Wootton Outspoken is pleased to partner with Gundry MD – Dr Gundry has a history of supporting those aged over 50 from making huge mistake for their health. Find out what those mistakes are today by clicking here.

It’s a great honour to be in Australia to speak at the inspiring CPAC conference and host a panel about the state of the UK alongside my friends Liz Truss and Connor Tomlinson.

My speech below is an ominous warning to our Aussie friends about the perilous state of the UK. I apologise that it’s dark but I am truly worried about what we are facing.

I’m now going to take a week off to be with my mum, dad, sister and niece, but normal service will be resumed on Monday, September 29…unless there’s major news before then, of course.

A sweeping wave of new Sharia Courts defended by the government as an appropriate way to introduce the ancient laws of Islam to a western society.

Mosques where native men are radicalised to the point they plan IED attacks against the people they went to school with; while learning they must push gay men like me off the top of skyscrapers and being convinced that no woman should leave the house unless they’re entirely shrouded by a dehumanising burka.

An advanced plan to introduce a blasphemy law through the back door, making criticising the tenets of any of this barbaric religion a crime punishable with a prison sentence.

And a Head of State, who pledged to be the defender of the Christian faith, deciding to align more closely to the challenger religion which seeks to conquer.

Police whose sole aim is to patrol the social media posts of the indigenous population, going door to door, not to try and tackle the sweeping violent crimes in major cities, where police now routinely fail to respond to muggings and burglaries, with well over 90 per cent remaining unsolved, but shut down free speech online.

High profile celebrities who post on X criticism of trans extremism, which is being used to chip away at women’s rights, will be arrested on entry to the country by five armed police to send a message to the world: You have no freedom when you are here.

A daily invasion of murderers, rapists and terrorists arriving by boat to launch large scale crime syndicates from four star hotels paid for by taxpayers in the middle of terrified communities.

It’s impossible to speak on the phone in city centres without being mugged by gangs of hooded youths on electric bikes.

Successive governments who have promised to reduce immigration for decades are actually complicit in a globalist plot to destroy our secure borders once and for all.

When we finally get a Prime Minister who attempts to fight the status quo, they are defenestrated in an anti-democratic globalist coup within six weeks.

And a complicit and corrupt regime media controls the narrative, deriding patriots attempting to stand up for the country they were once prepared to fight and die for as far right racists and extremists.

Indeed, if you stand up against the dark forces taking control of a once great country, you’ll find yourself pretty immediately cancelled. Trust me, I know.

Sadly, I’m not presenting some sort of dystopian hellscape of where the United Kingdom could end up in a few decades.

THINGS ARE ABOUT TO GET WORSE

This is the reality of where we are at today – and things are only about to get worse.

The state of our now Disunited Kingdom provides an ominous warning to Australia and the rest of the western world of what happens if the elite class – with the deep state working in conjunction with the MSM – gaslight, deride and ignore voters for a generation.

So today I come to CPAC Australia, not with a message of hope, but a call to help us.

Help us before it’s too late.

Help us before this happens to you.

Because if this type of scenario can become real in the UK – the inventor of the parliamentary system of democracy and home of the Magna Carta – then it can happen anywhere.

Like Australia, the UK is an island nation, so it has become impossible to believe that this destruction is anything other than wilful.

And a population lied to for many decades is finally starting to wake up.

Exactly a week ago today I was one of well over a million patriots on the streets of central London – although the police and MSM ludicrously reported just 150,000 turned up, even though the aerial footage tells a very different story.

The Unite the Kingdom rally – organised by Tommy Robinson, a patriot who has long been presented as some kind of enemy of the state– felt a rare moment of hope for a country that has been bashed into subservience over many years.

I mean my radicalisation moment came in 2016 when the dark forces of the deep state decided they wanted to overturn the biggest democratic decision in British history – the vote to Brexit and take back control – by refusing to leave the EU. They came perilously close to succeeding.

Then there were the Covid lockdowns of 2020, which so clearly were going to destroy our economy and very way of life.

So on Saturday it was a fightback – not violent in any way. Indeed, the vast majority of those on the streets were mums and dads proudly waving the Union Jack or St George’s flag – an action that should be normal in a proud country, right? But has strangely become some sort of sign of resistance against the status quo.

Surely there was no way they were going to be able to use the usual tropes to trash this group of patriots?

Surely we were finally going to be listened to?

Hell no!

The MSM were disgraceful in their coverage, with headlines suggesting the capital city was braced for violence and constant reporting about how minorities felt unsafe around the demonstrators, conveniently forgetting the fact that the march was full of minorities.

JIMMY KIMMEL WOULD NEVER WORK AGAIN

This is where I hope to make a bit of a difference.

My entry into the world of the independent media is actually pretty typical: I was cancelled from the MSM for getting too close to the truth.



Of course, it was a faux scandal that ended up bringing me down.

I’d been the launch presenter of GB News – the UK’s attempt to offer some degree of plurality versus our hard left media organisations the British Bashing Corporation, Woke ITV and Sly News.

Initially they’d laughed at GB News. Our launch was rocky and the newspapers predicted we’d be off air within months.

But by the time I was cancelled in a confected left wing campaign, my show on GB News was number one in the ratings. So what do they do with threats? They take them out.

In my case, it was ludicrous so-called scandal where Laurence Fox – the actor turned provocateur – appeared on my show and said he didn’t want to shag a particularly ghastly left-wing female commentator who had been campaigning against the idea of a Minister for Men, even though male suicide rates are now a long ignored national emergency.

I giggled. Uncomfortably. And refused to apologise. All hell broke loose and GB News gave in to the forces they had been established to fight against.

Similar fates have been suffered on both sides of the Atlantic by Roseanne Barr, Megyn Kelly, Sharon Osbourne, Piers Morgan, Katie Hopkins, Tucker Carlson, Father Calvin Robinson and many many more.

Which is why I laugh at the leftist fake outrage this week over Jimmy Kimmel. If he was on the right, the guy would never work again.

Going through an MSM cancellation is a unique experience and it’s only once you’re out the other side where you realise it gives you a fearlessness and freedom never possible when working for billionaires with their own motives.

The launch of my own channel Dan Wootton Outspoken has been beyond liberating.

And last week, when Elon Musk appeared via video link for a truly fascinating interview alongside Tommy Robinson at Unite the Kingdom where he warned Brits that violence was coming unless they fight back, I was broadcasting what was said to over a million patriots on YouTube. GB News did not carry a single second of Tommy on stage. You see, he’s cancelled by them.

And I think it sums up why even the right of the mainstream media isn’t fit to cover what’s really happening in our country because they have too many conflicted interests.

In fact, Tommy Robinson is saying nothing about the Islam takeover of the United Kingdom that the late Charlie Kirk hadn’t expressed for many years.

Or which Douglas Murray has been eloquently writing about in The Spectator for over a decade.

The difference is that Douglas is Oxbridge-educated with a clipped English accent and Tommy is a rough around the edges working class hero from Luton.

WHITE MINORITY IN DECADES

Of course, many of you will no doubt say to me: Dan, your saviour is coming in the form of Nigel Farage.

And I say from the outset, I was a close colleague of Nigel at the launch of GB News and view him as a friend.

But a few months ago, the Reform UK leader told his employers at GB News in an interview that mass deportations of hundreds of thousands in the UK was “impossible”. I don’t even want to go down that path, he said.

He even gave an interview to the left-wing New Statesman saying he intended for his immigration policy to be to the left of the Conservative party by the next election.

That clearly wasn’t good enough.

So the so-called online right, of which I’m now considered a part, fought back.

And last month at a slick press conference in an airport hangar Nigel Farage announced Operation Restoring Justice – a plan to deport 600,000 illegals in his first term of government.

The Overton Window had shifted, in large part because of the commentary in the independent media space online. That’s my job now. Not to be part of any political party or mainstream broadcaster.

We saw something very similar happen over the summer when a group of patriotic mums in Essex – dressed in pink – began a protest outside the Bell Hotel in Epping, where an Eritrean man had sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl on the high street just eight days after arriving in the country on a small boat via the Channel.

It became ground zero of a migrant hotel uprising which swept the country across the summer, resulting in Raise the Colours, a patriotic push to fly the Union Jack and St George’s Flag wherever possible, something that many left-wing councils decided was beyond the pale.

So why is there a sudden push to re-embrace patriotism?

Well, statistics show that white Brits are on track to become a minority in their own country within just four decades. I believe the current birthrates mean it will happen much sooner. That’s already the case in London, Leicester, Birmingham and Manchester.

Even discussing this quite clearly unacceptable reality will see you branded a “white supremacist”, which is exactly what the Daily Telegraph columnist Camilla Tominey – apparently on the right as a flagship presenter at GB News – called Tommy Robinson on national TV the other day.

Later when justifying that description she said: “He doesn’t want what he describes as an Islamification of Great Britain to take place and therefore that’s a degree of supremacy of Judo-Christianity over Islam.”

This is what we’re dealing with – you’ll now be subjected to ad hominem attacks simply for trying to keep the UK Christian.

The elite class in the UK hates itself.

Our Prime Minister Slippery Starmer is quite clearly anti-British – he is the globalist’s dream, a puppet of the string of Tony Blair, whose sole aim seems to be introducing digital IDs and an Islamophobia law before being replaced by someone even further to the left.

My message to patriotic Australians today is clear: Do not be complacent.

Complacency kills.

Brits were complacent.

We believed successive governments of the left and the right until it was too late.