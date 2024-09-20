This Outspoken Substack is now the exclusive home of my original journalism and columns. With the corrupt MSM now controlled by billionaire corporate overlords and dark establishment forces, by contrast I am no longer owned by anybody other than you. Subscribing allows you to read all the posts exclusively for paid members, access to the full archive, the ability to comment on articles and engage in debate with me, join my regular chats on the Substack app, and send me direct messages. In these dark times of censorship and a crackdown on free speech, it also means you are supporting an independent media revolution, for which I will be forever grateful.

A lot of people said I was crazy when I predicted that outcome right here on Substack before a single vote was cast in the 2024 election that resulted in the decimation of the failing Conservative party and an unenthusiastic vote to send the corrupted and lying Two Tier Keir Starmer into Number 10.

After less than three months of this absolute shower of champagne socialist shit delivered by Labour – let World War Two veterans freeze while the PM, who is worth £10 million, gets a billionaire donor to buy his wife’s designer clothes and posh glasses – I have never been more convinced that this will be a failed one term administration.

A senior Conservative donor told me the other day that they think Slippery Starmer will be the first British Prime Minister to be airlifted from Downing Street for his own safety.

That might be somewhat hyperbolic but the hypocrisy that we’ve seen from our new leader is genuinely astonishing, not to mention his decision to shut down any discussion even about legitimate concerns of illegal immigration as “far right snake oil”.

It’s rubbish, of course.

But Starmer can only keep the lid on this bubbling anger by locking up folk who sent angry Facebook or X posts for so long.

And this is why Reform UK is coming for Labour.

As even The Spectator – an organ of the Conservative party that campaigned forcefully against Reform and Farage at the election – acknowledged this week, when this year’s election campaign began, 40 per cent of the country did not know what Reform was.

They reported: “So Farage sees his 4.1 million votes as a fraction of what might come with more awareness. With Labour already polling below 30 per cent, and Keir Starmer’s personal poll ratings plummeting, the opportunity is clear. A poll by J.L. Partners suggests that one in four Labour voters is considering backing Reform.”

And as Farage told the Tory mag: “If they came to us, that’s half the number needed to win the next election.”

But the biggest questions facing Reform UK as its members gather in Birmingham today for its first conference since five MPs entered Westminster and they won millions of vote may well be how to keep its base happy.

Deputy leader Ben Habib – a favourite of the base – was brutally sacked after the election in a decision that infuriated the grassroots.

Tommy Robinson supports are being purged from the party, as are good honest candidates who are having Hope Not Hate conduct offence archaeology on their X posts from a decade ago.

UNITING THE RIGHT

Now I think it’s important that the right stays united and I’m concerned by how quickly folk have turned on Farage.

At the same time, Nigel needs to realise that some hope is required – and also serious ambition – to turn this country around.

Mass deportation is now being considered, not just by Trump, but European states turning to the right too.

With Meloni in Italy, Le Pen in France, the AFD in Germany and Reform UK in Britain, there would be a chance to change the game by bringing back populist leaders serving what I call the silenced majority and not the global elites.

There is everything to play for…

RICHARD TICE EXCLUSIVE

So in an exclusive in-depth interview ahead of today’s conference, I put some of these important questions to the party’s deputy leader Richard Tice, who has had a empowering start as an MP and is seriously impressing at Westminster…

WILL REFORM UK BAN TOMMY ROBINSON SUPPORTERS WHO ATTENDED THE UNITING THE KINGDOM MARCH?

“I haven’t said that but we have a list of entities that if you’ve been a member of that will prevent you from being a member of Reform or standing. We’re very robust on that. We want nothing to do with Tommy Robinson. We want to aim to be a credible challenger to be the next governing party. That requires bluntly a level of hard work, professionalism and credibility that we’ve never seen before from a party outside the main two. We’re not going to be hijacked by anybody in that ambition.”

THE DECISION TO SACK REFORM UK DEPUTY LEADER BEN HABIB WITHOUT TELLING HIM. WAS IT DOWN TO HIS “LET THEM DROWN” JULIA HARTLEY BREWER INTERVIEW?

“There’s no question that that interview with Julia – she did a very good job – was challenging. But what he really meant was completely misrepresented and I defended that. Our policy has always been crystal clear ­– pick up and take back. It’s the only policy that will work. Things change. When we now had people in parliament, we had this ambition to professionalise. I couldn’t do everything. Nigel couldn’t do everything. We made some changes. Whether we get communication perfect every time, we can debate that. Ben has worked incredibly hard, he’s committed, he’s a good friend and we all move forward. I hope that he will continue to remain very committed as much as he can. We just push on. That’s how we have to do it.”

HAVE WE BEEN TOLD THE TRUTH ABOUT THE SOUTHPORT MASSACRE?

“When these incidents happen, we should be told very quickly the truth about it, if someone has been arrested. I think there is a genuine concern that they may not be the case. We should be able to talk about it. Let’s be clear what’s going on here: The establishment wants to shut down discussion, analysis and debate about the level of criminality from those who come to this country be it illegally or legally. Whereas in other countries in Europe they actually publish this data by nationality. In this country there is a deliberate cover up and suppression of data. We’ve got to accept there is a problem here.”

WHAT ABOUT THE MANCHESTER AIRPORT ATTACK ON THE POLICE?

“I was the first person to defend the police officers who were brutally assaulted in Manchester Airport. Those individuals who carried out that vicious, violent attack on police officers, to the best of my knowledge they’ve still not been charged many weeks on. The video footage is crystal clear. It doesn’t need a rocket scientist. It’s as crystal clear as the video footage from the riots where they charged people and locked them up. Well if they can do that for people who carried out those riots, why can’t they do the same when you’ve got the video footage for people who assault police officers? They actually want to cover up the truth. They want to throw their own brave police officers under a bus. It feels to me that if you are from an ethnic minority and you carry out an assault on a police officer you get different treatment than if you are a white person that assaults a police officer. That is Two Tier Policing. That is Two Tier Justice. That will get me into a lot of trouble from the leftie lot, but I’m just calling it out, I’m telling it as it is. It is totally unacceptable.”

