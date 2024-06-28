You cannot put a price on independence from interference by billionaire corporate overlords; I am now owned by nobody apart from you. My new platform Dan Wootton Outspoken will be a renegade and authentic voice of the people, who I call the silenced majority. Please subscribe today to begin a long-awaited independent media revolution – and get an opportunity to ASK ME ANYTHING about the election. We are living in a post mainstream media world so…LET’S GO!

If you saw any coverage of Prince Harry’s public comeback in the MSM yesterday, like me you would have been frustrated by a lot of his client journalist allies praising him for apparently returning to the “man we knew and loved”.

The media is petrified of the Sussexes and their trigger happy lawyers these days, so they look for any reason to praise the traitors.

As a result, they overlooked the two biggest stories behind the cynical release of Harry’s new video with a war widow during a bizarre performance, where he sat emotionless, fists clenched, as she poured her heart out, apart from when referencing his mother’s death.

First, he continues to purposely break an important pact he made with his brother to stop talking about Princess Diana for self-publicity.

Second, it was timed to divert from coverage of damning new allegations about Harry concealing or deleting evidence in his bombshell court case versus the publisher of The Sun, a story that should be dominating the royal agenda.

The sad reality is that Harry’s career now relies on so-called ‘grief porn’; any time he’s in PR trouble, it’s what he turns to.

WILLIAM’S “LIVID” ABOUT WHAT HARRY IS DOING

I’m not surprised Prince William is livid about it, given the brothers’ solemn pledge in 2017, having cooperated with two tell-all documentaries for the BBC and ITV, to stop the commercialisation of Lady Di’s death.

But sources close to the Prince of Wales tell me that’s what he believes Harry is now doing – and I think that characterisation is completely accurate.

After all, he takes his paycheck from Netflix, a company that re-created the night of Diana’s death, right down to a gruesome replica of the mangled Mercedes that they transported to Paris.

But there’s been far more than that when it comes to invoking Diana for commercial purposes.

Harry told Oprah Winfrey that his mother somehow predicted Megxit, ridiculously claiming that he “certainly felt her presence throughout this whole process”. If that were true, Diana would have been yelling at her youngest to go back to the UK and support your bloody brother like you were meant to.

Harry’s revelations in Spare included the fact he had contacted Diana via a spiritualist who told him: “You’re living the life she couldn’t. You’re living the life she wanted for you.” He also told how he discovered Meghan Markle, who refuses to talk to her lovely dad Thomas for his 80th birthday next month, “kneeling, eyes shut, palms against the stone” at Diana’s grave at Althorp.

Or there was the news broken here on Outspoken from Kinsey Schofield last month that Meghan told Harry during their Platinum Jubilee appearance: “Your mum talked to me this morning during yoga and she’s really glad that we’re here.”

HARRY’S PR PUSH

So yesterday we got the Diana death story again, against his brother’s explicit wishes.

Harry said of his late mother, who died nearly 26 years ago: “You convince yourself that the person you’ve lost wants you, or you need to be sad for as long as possible to prove to them that they are missed. But then there’s this realisation of, no, they must want me to be happy.”

The Diana anecdote, of course, as Harry knew it would, overshadowed coverage of the charity he was meant to be supporting, Scotty’s Little Soldiers, including the emotional testimony of its founder Nikki Scott, whose husband Corporal Lee Scott was tragically killed in Afghanistan when their son was just five.

“You have turned your pain into a purpose,” Harry assured her, no doubt echoing what he believes he has achieved with his own life.

But sadly, Nikki’s interview, which was filmed weeks ago, was being used by Harry’s PR team to deflect from the real story developing in a London courtroom.

Just like the ludicrous announcement from ESPN, which some sources said was rushed out to appease Harry’s team, that he would be awarded the Pat Tillman Award for Service at this year’s ESPY Awards, which will be held on July 11. Tillman was a star of the Arizona Cardinals who was killed in Afghanistan in 2004 after enlisting in the US army following the 9/11 attacks.

His award is “given to a person with a strong connection to sports who has served others in a way that echoes the legacy of the former NFL player”. Harry fits that category in only the loosest possible terms and the choice has caused understandable controversy among some Americans, given it is usually handed out to unsung heroes, not preening princes looking to turn around record low public approval ratings.

DID DUKE “DELIBERATELY DELETE” MESSAGES?

However, what really mattered yesterday was Harry being accused in the High Court of “deliberately deleting” messages that are relevant to his mega-stakes case against The Sun via its Rupert Murdoch parent company News Group Newspapers.

He must now reveal why and how drafts of his memoir and messages exchanged with his ghostwriter J.R. Moehringer on the app Signal were destroyed. I can hazard a couple of very educated guesses – those conversations would reveal the deceit behind much of the book’s content, not to mention the outsized influence of Meghan in its creation.

Justice Timothy Fancourt said it appeared "a large number of potentially relevant documents" and "confidential messages" between Moehringer and Harry "were destroyed some time between 2021 and 2023, well after this claim was under way". The judge added: "The position is not transparently clear about what happened.”

Translation: I see through your bullshit. He ordered further searches on Harry’s technology and a witness statement trying to justify the Spare deletions.

Anthony Hudson KC, representing NGN, said: “We've had to drag those out of the claimant kicking and screaming…he doesn't want to have to do this for whatever reason. It appears that all documents relating to the writing of Spare were destroyed before publication and after the commencement of these proceedings, a matter which gives rise to real concern as to whether the claimant has complied with his obligation to preserve potentially relevant documents."

Harry's lawyer David Sherborne described the impression given as "quite wrong". He added: “This was a highly necessary process, not to hide anything but to delete highly sensitive information about (the Duke) and the Royal family which, if leaked, would not only compromise his security but also be potentially damaging to the (Duke) and his family.”

However, Sherborne did admit that “two encrypted hard drives” said to be “no longer in existence” were miraculously found – one in Harry’s Montecito mansion and the other in the office of his US lawyer. Hmm…

THE SPARE IS “DEEPLY UNHAPPY”

Harry has engaged in legal warfare for far too long, making spurious claims based on nonsense. He tried that trick with me, but there was no way I was backing down and had truth on my side, so he eventually withdrew his claim.

If he wants to go down this destructive path, it’s about time he undergoes the same scrutiny he demands of others, especially given many of his claims allege career-ending criminality.

But this is a deeply unhappy man, who has lost everything he once held dear, with far too much money and far too little common sense.

The MSM might be compliant for now, but eventually this campaign is going to fall flat on its face.