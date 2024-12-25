Merry Christmas & thank you for helping me start a British independent media revolution in 2024 - here are the Greatest Britons of 2024

Dan Wootton Outspoken is pleased to partner with Gundry MD – Dr Gundry has a history of supporting those aged over 50 from making huge mistake for their health. Find out what those mistakes are today by clicking here.

Click here to find out now

This Outspoken Substack is the exclusive home of my original journalism, columns AND now, by popular demand, the Uncancelled Aftershow. It is a safe space free of censorship and, your support from just £5 a month, not only gives you 30 minutes of extra content every weekday, but it also means you are helping me create an independent media revolution. With the corrupt MSM now controlled by billionaire corporate overlords and dark establishment forces, I am no longer owned by anybody other than you. Subscribing also allows you to read all the posts exclusively for paid members, access to the full archive, the ability to comment on articles and engage in debate with me, join my regular chats on the Substack app, and send me direct messages.

Merry Christmas!

It’s so important today that I had an opportunity to email you direct because the biggest and more important gift I could ever have received was your decision to subscribe to Outspoken.

When I launched this Substack in March, I had been subjected to a brutal nine month cancellation campaign, where my bosses at GB News and the Daily Mail had, in the words of the great Dan Bongino, “folded quicker than a cheap suit”.

My confidence was smashed and I was doubting whether I had another media act in me.

But given the terrible state of our United Kingdom, I knew I had to fight and, with your help, we have started a genuine independent media revolution.

Today isn’t the time to speak about that though; I just want to, from the bottom of my heart, express gratitude to you.

Your messages, emails, posts on X and comments on Instagram kept me going.

Your opinions and suggestions inspire me every day.

We are genuinely a community of like minded people desperate to stop the disintegration of the Britain we love in order to save the west from the woke mind virus.

I know Christmas can be a lonely time for many so I pulled on my ABBA festive jumper to film a special edition of the show with Father Calvin Robinson, who describes the importance of the day.

Then we countdown your choices for the Greatest Briton of 2024, which I hope will bring you some festive cheer.

Leave a comment

THE GREATEST BRITONS OF 2024

10: J.K Rowling

9: Reform UK

8: Mark Steyn

7: Sir Alan Bates

6: Lee Anderson

5: Donald Trump

4: Allison Pearson

3: Nigel Farage

2: Elon Musk

1: Princess of Wales

Share