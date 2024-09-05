You cannot put a price on independence from interference by billionaire corporate overlords; I am now owned by nobody apart from you. This new platform will be a renegade and authentic voice of the people, who I call the silenced majority. Please subscribe today to begin a long-awaited independent media revolution – and get an opportunity to ASK ME ANYTHING about the news. We are living in a post mainstream media world so…LET’S GO!

When one of the most morally courageous, brave and principled men in Britain feels moved to quit the country because he is terrified of being arrested for his speech or stabbed in the street, every single freedom-loving citizen should know something has gone very wrong.

But that’s exactly what Father Calvin Robinson has admitted to me is the reason behind his departure from the UK, a country he loves that is fast sliding into woke communism…