The mainstream media and Westminster elite might want to pretend this snap election is business as usual, so I couldn’t be happier to break the reality to them: Nigel Farage is about to launch a political tsunami not seen on UK shores before; the out of touch elite just don’t realise it yet.

Last night, the insurgent and fast growing Reform UK overtook the governing Conservatives – the most successful political party in history – in YouGov’s national poll, just ten days after the ex-GB News presenter’s shock return as leader.

Acres has been written in the MSM about the teams behind Fishy Rishi (incompetent) and Slippery Starmer (establishment), but precious little about who is behind this election’s unquestionable wild card that I believe is going to end up reshaping the right of politics in the UK.

I’ve already predicted that Farage will end up as Prime Minister by 2029, meaning that the core team of loyalists by his side will play a critical role in saving Britain.

So who are Nigel’s brave crack team of young men who have stuck by Farage’s side through thick and thin for many years – and downed many a pint with him across UK’s pubs – first as he led the charge for an in/out referendum and delivered Brexit, then backed Donald Trump and became a top rated broadcaster, and now dives head first back into the political arena?

Let me be very clear: Farage is unanswerable to anyone other than Farage, but these are the people he listens to, trusts and remains loyal.

I speak from personal experience when it comes to Farage’s loyalty, by the way. As most of my former GB News colleagues ran a thousand miles after the MSM beat up over Laurence Fox and ShagGate, which saw me exit the station, Nigel – who I had on the night we launched the channel exactly three years ago yesterday against the advice of then-Chairman Andrew Neil – was a constant on the phone, checking in on me, offering me advice and supporting me behind-the-scenes. Despite the ridiculous media caricature, he is a very decent man.

Read on to learn about the people who, with Nigel, could end up shaking up British politics in less than a month…

GEORGE COTTRELL

Like another son to Nigel, “Posh George”, as he is nick named by the team, has returned to his side for this campaign, including being there for the moment a 25-year-old woman chucked a McDonald’s banana milkshake over his head during his massive Clacton launch (I’m told George had advised Nigel to exit out the front entrance and not the back for reasons of optics). Multi-millionaire Cottrell, 30, ran UKIP’s Mayfair office as a 22-year-old and then became treasurer and head of fundraising for UKIP’s EU referendum campaign, developing a right-wing political donor network. He also worked with Nigel on the launch of the Brexit Party. Because of his massive wealth – estimated by some at over £300 million – he has always worked on a voluntary basis, but sources say his political antennae and understanding of the Farage Way has become critical. “He is one of a handful of people Nigel actually trusts because he puts his money where his mouth is and funds him,” says a source close to Farage. In recent years, he has worked as a political consultant in Germany, France, Sweden, Hungary, Kenya, and Montenegro. Like Nigel, he has a colourful history, spending eight months in a US prison after being arrested for wire fraud in 2016, dating I’m A Celebrity winner Georgia Toffolo, and gambling more than just a little. A sign of his never say die pluck is that he once told the Daily Telegraph: “Despite my unfortunate adventure, and everything I went through, I still maintain 2016 was the best year of my life… Brexit and Trump. Nothing better.” The guy is a winner.

DAN JUKES

A constant by Farage’s side for the past decade, Dan, who is just 27, has been responsible for his personal media strategy and become a trusted aide focussed on how to make his boss appeal to young men. Liked by Trump allies, the self-proclaimed “Brylcreem Boy” is very much in touch with the TikTok generation and likes doing politics differently, helping set Nigel up on platforms like Cameo and Gettr, and encouraging his participation in the ITV reality show I’m A Celebrity. The protégé, who left school with zero A-levels and has no degree, joined UKIP at just 16, was working as Nigel’s main PR contact by the age of 19, and then took over the party’s digital operations. He was also involved in the Leave EU referendum campaign and now runs Robert Wood Media that provides crisis management for other high profile figures including Michelle Mone.

GAWAIN TOWLER

A veteran of every major Brexit battle, Gawain spent an incredible 13 years running communications for UKIP, taking the party from the punching bag of the Westminster elite to an electoral force that changed the face of British politics. More than happy to get his hands dirty by Farage’s side and known for his discretion, the renegade comms pro was seen hoisting a speaker above his head so that the hundreds gathered could hear his boss launch his campaign in Clacton earlier this month. The former journalist has stayed highly loyal to the Brexit cause, criticising Rishi Sunak for betraying our EU exit in punchy commentary pieces as recently as January, while being on the payroll for Reform UK as a consultant.

AARON LOBO

Just 22-years-old, Aaron is Farage’s new wunderkind – and it will surprise the usual leftist, identity politics-obsessed bores to discover that he happens to be a gay Asian. He joined GB News at launch from LBC and within a month launched Farage’s daily show, after Andrew Neil quit in an epic sulk after just two weeks. He soon became Nigel’s most loyal lieutenant at the station, travelling around the country with him for the Farage at Large broadcasts and making regular trips to the US, including to interview the former US President Donald Trump. In a massive blow to the station just ahead of the election, Aaron this week quit GB News effective immediately to launch his own business where he will work as a consultant for Farage’s political campaign. “He is an absolute Nigel favourite and a huge talent who will make major waves in politics,” a source close to Nigel told me.

JASON MILLER

Nigel has become a highly popular figure in the world of Trump, with Jason, who last year returned to the senior adviser role he played during The Donald’s 2016 and 2020 campaigns, becoming a particularly close ally. The pair bonded during many transatlantic trips when Jason was the chief executive of the social media challenger GETTR. A Reform source says: “Out of everyone in the world of Trump, Jason is a real anglophile and understands the importance of Nigel to the political ecosystem. They still speak regularly now he’s by Trump’s side.”

ANDREW REID

Founder of the law firm RMPI and a long-time Brexit supporter and UKIP donor, Andrew remains a firm Farage friend and confidante. The pair, who love horse racing, set up the Brexit party together within weeks and speak regularly on the phone about strategy.

DAVID BULL

The Talk TV presenter has stood down from the Murdoch station for the campaign to dedicate his efforts to running Reform UK’s national media operation thanks to the growing worries about the control being exerted by the anti-free speech Ofcommunist government regulator. While he is seen as being a member of Team Tice rather than a Farage loyalist, he has been by Nigel’s side for major media moments of the campaign so far, including the BBC multichannel debate, where Nigel was declared the winner in all major polls. “David is going to have a major influence on this campaign – he really understands the media and it’s important that Nigel listens to some people not in his usual inner circle,” a Reform UK source explains.

JACK ANDERTON

Jack is a relatively new member of Farage’s team and another social media young gun who, at just 22, has put rocket boosters under his TikTok account, which has already had over 12 million likes. The videos he makes have many millions of views. He is a bold public spokesperson for the aims of Reform UK, taking the fight to the establishment on his personal Twitter account. On a video that went viral after Nigel announced his candidacy, he declared: “Immigration is stealing the future of the British youth. That's why I'll be voting for Nigel Farage's Reform UK on July 4th.”

MATTHEW RICHARDSON

The City barrister was once ex-UKIP party secretary and now works for Brown Rudnick LLP in Washington DC, but has long been a member of Farage’s inner circle and remains on hand for advice.

RICHARD TICE

While the MSM has tried to present Nigel’s return as party leader, effectively usurping Richard, as a feud to try and cause dissent within Reform, that narrative couldn’t be further from the truth. Richard had been privately lobbying Nigel to take his job for months (he knew it was the best way to maximise the Reform vote) and was ready to return to the Chairman role, where he successfully launched the Brexit Party. There are two sides of Reform and Richard brings them together, speaking to Nigel multiple times a day in order to maximise his political priorities. What Richard has done is professionalise the party, something UKIP could never achieve. He is responsible for the party’s manifesto and will have an awful lot of control over things that don't interest Farage, like candidates and managing the machine. “Nigel knows that political parties have to be run like a business or they are chaotic. UKIP was incredibly dysfunctional but Richard has sorted all that. Nigel is a better showman but Richard is a far better organiser of a business. There are limits for anyone working for Nigel because he is a law unto himself but they have a very good working relationship,” a senior Reform UK source explains. If things go well over the next three weeks, and the five years that follows, we may well be looking at a future PM and Chancellor…

