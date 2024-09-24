Dan Wootton Outspoken is pleased to partner with Gundry MD – Dr Gundry has a history of supporting those aged over 50 from making huge mistake for their health. Find out what those mistakes are today by clicking here.

I am a free speech absolutist, so I don’t agree with Nigel Farage that James O’Brien should lose his job on LBC.

Which is especially big of me given the red-cheeked sociopath was part of a deranged campaign of lies specifically designed to end my mainstream media career (the beautiful irony is that O’Brien and his mob actually did me a favour by nudging me towards the thriving independent media sector, freeing me from billionaire barons, editorial influence from executives worried about woke ad agencies, and the UK government censors the Ofcommunists).

However, mark my words, if O’Brien was not protected by virtue of the fact he sits squarely as the defender of the indefensible on the establishment left, he would have been cancelled, silenced and, in these dystopian times, probably arrested long ago.

He is not a journalist or broadcaster or even a critic, but rather a purveyor of pure hatred, almost always based on provable lies.

And where I very much agree with Nigel is that O’Brien’s approach is dangerous.

Indeed, in an extraordinary on air confrontation on LBC last Thursday, the Reform UK leader publicly declared that O’Brien’s irresponsible and untrue rhetoric blaming Nigel for what LBC has branded the “Farage riots” has directly put his safety at risk.

Farage told Nick Ferrari: “No wonder my security detail is as big as it is, it’s because of people like him. When you spread hatred and spread lies, you anger a lot of people and then their feelings against you become potentially violent.”

He now has a “big” security detail, which has increased in size as a direct result of O’Brien’s hatred, Nigel added.

This playbook has been used by the Democrats in the US with Donald Trump, who they consistently brand a fascist and threat to democracy, before feigning horror when there are multiple attempts on his life.

While guns are less common in the UK, Farage was targeted with both milkshakes and cement during just a few weeks on the campaign trail before the general election.

With realistic plans for Farage to become prime minister by 2029, those threats will only step up a gear.

DERANGED DIATRIBE

Every now and then you get a window into the soul of a public figure and it was in that LBC studio on Thursday where O’Brien revealed his.

There was the opportunity for a genuine unifying moment; the same the US experienced (albeit briefly) after the first attempt to kill Trump.

Sitting in the same studio as Nigel, O’Brien could and should have come on air and announced to the nation that, while he disagreed with every single one of his former LBC colleague’s policy positions, he is absolutely clear that there should be no violence directed at his political enemy whatsoever.

Perhaps he could have added: “We live in a democracy and you, Nigel, should feel safe to campaign within the bounds of safety and the law.”

It would have been a moment for the country, including hard leftist agitators, to see that there are no coded messages coming from O’Brien; he would have made it unequivocal that he wants Nigel to stay safe.

Instead, he came on air and delivered one of the most deranged diatribes in radio history, delighting his X sycophants like Emily Maitlis.

In a litany of lies, he claimed, among many other things, that Nigel had:

been accused by the Met of emboldening the “racist thugs” responsible for “race riots”

“instigated attempts to burn people alive in their beds” with “violent rhetoric

cited someone “facing rape and people trafficking charges in Romania” as a “trustworthy news source”

“helped a convicted woman beater” get elected to parliament

The not-so-hidden message was that O’Brien certainly doesn’t believe Farage deserves to be safe.

O’BRIEN HAS FORM FOR WITCH HUNTS

I know just how ugly things can get when O’Brien unleashes his leftist mob of hate merchants based on mistruths.

He did exactly that to me over a sustained period last year, relying on complete falsehoods from bitter and twisted enemies who were deliberately attempting to destroy me.

When their claims were proven to be untrue, do you think he withdrew and apologised for his claims? Of course not!

But O’Brien has form for this type of psychologically unhinged behaviour.

It’s hard to believe that he faced virtually no MSM blowback for his sick backing of Carl Beech, the paedophile fantasist he spent years amplifying for purely political reasons.

FARAGE BELIEVES LBC MUST SACK JOB

In O’Brien and Farage, the difference between how the left and the right views politics is clear.

The right thinks the left are misguided and silly, but it’s possible to get along and try and work through differences, while the left believes the right is evil and beyond salvation.

So with all of that context explained, perhaps it is understandable Farage thinks O’Brien should be sacked by LBC. You live by the sword you die by the sword, after all.

Nigel told Christopher Hope on his podcast: “I think he’s somebody that incites violence. I don’t think he should be broadcasting. He has caused so much hatred towards me, it’s just not true. I might have been criticised in the past for attacking people in the European Parliament. All I ever did was tease them. Some of what’s being said in the media and being repeated out there in the streets, especially since the riots, is really unpleasant.”

As the Labour government proves more unpopular more quickly than even its biggest critics could have expected, expected the MSM attention on their bogeyman to increase to disturbing levels, as the entire Westminster establishment is hit by Farage derangement syndrome.

As I told the third anniversary event of the Together Declaration on Friday night just across the road from those “clowns” in the Houses of Parliament, as my mate Neil Oliver, called them, that’s why the onus is on us to bring about the death of the MSM as quickly as possible.



Stop buying their biased newspapers, switch off their crooked news and, most importantly, refuse to pay the BBC licence fee and, if you can afford it, put some of those funds into individual journalists who you trust to tell you the truth.

