In a dramatic intervention laden with raw emotion and palpable despair, Elon Musk just destroyed extreme trans ideology.

While JK Rowling has become the voice for the rights of biological women, the Tesla and SpaceX boss is now the personification of the devastated parent who has lost their beloved child to dangerous progressive ideology.

It doesn’t matter how many billions he has in his bank account, the world’s richest man cannot get over what he views as the death of his son Xavier: “Killed” by the woke mind virus that pumped his boy’s body with puberty blockers and brain with antiscientific theories about the loose woke concept of ‘biology’.

Eventually, Xavier – one of Elon’s five sons with the Canadian author Justine Wilson – became Vivian Jenna Wilson, forever erasing the Musk name in a California court filing where he declared: “I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form.”

As Musk told Jordan Peterson in the viscerally emotionally tortured Daily Wire interview, he was “tricked” into agreeing for his son to take puberty blockers.

Musk said: “This was really before I had any understanding of what was going on, and we had COVID going on, so there was a lot of confusion. And I was told Xavier might commit suicide. It's incredibly evil and I agree with you that the people that are promoting this should go to prison. It wasn't explained to me that puberty blockers are actually just sterilisation drugs. I lost my son, essentially. They call it deadnaming for a reason. The reason they call it deadnaming is because your son is dead, so my son, Xavier, is dead, killed by the woke mind virus.”

“YOU WANT TO BE A GIRL!”

By going public, Elon has inspired me to talk about my own experiences as a child because I believe it’s only his unique style of openness that is eventually going to put a stop to this madness.

I was always different.

My teachers knew it, the other students knew it – I wanted to hang around with the girls and was labelled the “kissy boy”. I begged my parents for a Barbie doll and they eventually relented.