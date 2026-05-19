ELECTION WAR BETWEEN RUPERT LOWE NIGEL FARAGE & ANDY BURNHAM ERUPTS OVER STITCH UP & MSM FAKERY

Today, Rupert Lowe and Nigel Farage are both vowing to destroy Andy Burnham, who Labour has officially selected in Makerfield after an anti-democratic stitch up. But Restore Britain and Reform UK have gone with local heroes.



The MSM are in the tank for Andy Burnham, even faking his daily run for the cameras, when he actually drove home after the shots were captured.



But remember there’s something very evil about this man who wants to overturn the biggest democratic vote in British history and is now lying about it.



Analysis after the Digest from a brilliant Superstar Panel: Legendary broadcaster Colin Brazier – now part of the independent media revolution as host of The Brazier Show, every Friday on Outpost – women’s rights activist Kellie Jay Keen, a speaker at the weekend’s Unite the Kingdom rally, and Restore Britain star Richard Donaldson, who is host of the Richard Donaldson Show.



Also today: Piers Morgan launches a disgusting hit piece on Tommy Robinson’s Unite the Kingdom, but is completely exposed by Outspoken contributors Don Keith and Based and Bougie, who even sparks that awful Ava Santina to storm off set…

Based and Bougie will be here to exclusively hit back at Piers Morgan later on.



PLUS: Woke ITV’s Good Morning Britain host Adil Ray and LBC shill Shelagh Fogarty launch sickening attacks on Tommy Robinson’s Unite the Kingdom based on lies. We’ll expose them.



AND: Nigel Farage lashes out again over Rupert Lowe, as the pressure on Reform UK grows. We’ll debate why the party keeps dropping in the national polls.



THEN IN THE ROYAL UNCANCELLED AFTERSHOW: Meghan Markle leaks previously unseen pictures of her kissing Prince Harry on Mark Zuckerberg's social media app, just as she’s criticised for dining with a Finnish politician accused of sexual harassment. The latest with our Royal Mastermind Angela Levin.