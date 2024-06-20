SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENT: Next week I will host live watchalongs in the Substack chat for paid members of Outspoken for two massive moments in the transatlantic year of elections. On Wednesday, June 26 at 9pm UK time/4pm EST the BBC hosts the final head to head of the UK campaign between Fishy Rishi Sunak and Slippery Starmer. Then on Thursday, June 27 at 9pm EST/2am UK time the first debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden takes place on CNN. To take part in our exciting live chats, subscribe here today. You’ll also help me begin a long-awaited independent media revolution. The death of the mainstream media allows us to take back control of the narrative, but we’re going to have to fight for it.

Halfway through the UK general election campaign, with the culture war raging and massive royal news breaking, I wanted to host the first ever Outspoken Ask Me Anything, where subscribers get their burning questions answered. So…LET’S GO!

UK GENERAL ELECTION

AMA FROM NICK JARROD: Do you agree with me that, just like Brexit, Reform is like a guilty secret and the polls have got it wrong stating zero to five seats? I know quite a few people who will vote Reform but won't say so in public.

Absolutely. There is revolution in the air. This moment feels just like 2016 to me, when the mainstream media, social elite and political establishment wanted to deny that Brexit was coming. The same thing happened with Trump and Boris’s destruction of Labour’s Red Wall. There’s lot of reasons people don’t want to say they are voting for Farage and Reform UK – their posh friends might accuse them of racism, their woke kids at uni might be embarrassed, their younger workmates might say they’re Islamophobic – but there is a growing movement. My only worry is that Project Fear #2 over Labour’s “super majority” takes hold. I’m not certain, though. Because even for small-c conservatives like me, voting for the Conservative party this election would be difficult, with the exception of some great MPs like Suella Braverman, Andrea Jenkyns, Robert Jenrick and Liz Truss.

AMA FROM ALI D: Do you think the election will be rigged? That is my biggest fear, what with all the dirty tricks going on against Farage.

There is already a massive amount of election interference going on. Some of the main pollsters have been putting Reform UK in the “other” category, even though they’re second in some polls, for example. And the British Bashing Corporation is excluding Farage from tonight’s Question Time special, while allowing John Swinney and Ed Davey to take part. I’m also VERY concerned about the postal votes being manipulated, especially by extreme Islam sects. The MSM isn’t talking about this AT ALL, which is a disgrace.

AMA FROM NIC: Do you think the MSM will have a complete meltdown if 1) Farage himself gets elected to Parliament and 2) if Reform gets more votes than the Tories and 3) if Reform wins more seats in Parliament than either the Lib Dems or even the Tories?

Yes, yes and yes. Their worst nightmare scenario is Farage in parliament, which should give us all pause for thought. Why are they so deranged to stop the will of the people? What are they scared of? I would argue it’s their cosy globalist consensus being blown apart. And, trust me, it needs to be blown apart.

AMA FROM PAUL: Hi Dan, realistically, what progress can Nigel Farage make, how far can he go? Could he make a difference?

Yes, I think it is all to play for. Certainly, I no longer believe a vote for Reform UK is a wasted vote, which for a long time I did because of our shockingly backward First Past the Post electoral system. The more MPs Farage has after July 4, the more chance there is of a genuine revolution and realignment of the right of British politics.

AMA FROM DIANE M: Do you think Rishi will be ousted post-election?

Absolutely! And then the battle for the heart and soul of the Conservative party begins. I have been reporting on this for some time and have some insights to share in the coming days. BUT, let me put it this way, Kemi Badenoch is NOT the answer.

AMA FROM ACCIPTER: Dan, do you think we'll see Islamists in the House of Commons after the General Election?

Sadly, absolutely. I worry about Sharia Law being introduced into some communities via the backdoor under Labour. It is going to be a very rough few years.

POLITICS

AMA FROM GRAEME BROOKS: Do you think Boris will come back into politics, seeking elected office?

Yes, I do. But there are two big factors here. Does Farage manage to effectively take over the Conservative Party from within? If so, then Boris doesn’t come back. Either way, I expect him to wait until mid-way through Starmer’s likely first term. The Tories will likely have three leaders before the next election.

AMA FROM RICHARD M: Hi Dan, how long will Labour’s honeymoon period last? My own guess is less than a month. Within a year they will be massively unpopular.

You’re so right. I give it only weeks! What happens when 1,000 young men plus a day are invading the southern border via the Channel, Starmer has dumped the Rwanda scheme, and the public works out his tough talk on illegals was just that? I think that will be the first moment of crisis. I expect he will be a one-term Prime Minister, with Farage or Boris back in charge by 2029.

AMA FROM FROM WILLIAM HYND: The problem with Proportional Representation is that a tyrant like Trudeau can stay in power by making deals with small parties thirsting for a bit of power. I am thinking too about the influence of the Greens over the SNP in Scotland. What in your view is the best electoral system and why?

I hear this fear, but I disagree. I believe in an MMP proportional system, similar to Germany and New Zealand. That allows any party that receives over four or five per cent of the vote to have that share of MPs in Parliament. The warnings it leads to permanent left-wing governments from the Tories are just not true. Because there would be parties on the right to challenge the Greens.

AMA FROM SEAN BW PARKER: Hi Dan, do you notice how, while Keir Starmer brought in the 'believe the victim' policy when he was head of CPS, he never mentions it in his own self-praise? Wonder what your take on that is, after Operation Midland, Andy Malkinson, Kevin Spacey cases all calling out #MeToo in the MSM.

Slippery Starmer is DANGEROUS. I really mean that. He’s a dangerous man. His ‘believe all victims’ policy is deranged and has resulted in the persecution of many innocent men. He wants MPs to be booted out of parliament simply on the basis of an allegation. How long before there are lies spread about Farage to make that happen? It’s terrifying.

AMA FROM TINA SEYMOUR: Whatever the outcome of the election, do you think the “masses are stirring” towards populism and that this will only continue to grow? With this in mind, do you think the Reform party aligns with Dominic Cummings Start Up Party?

In theory, yes they do. But Farage and Cummings hate each other, so there’s no chance of any alignment there.

AMA FROM LAUREN MOIR: Do you think LGB should excise themselves from the LGBTQ++++? I think you need to take back your rainbow 🌈 and I do mean YOUR. The TQ+++ is doing such damage to your hard fought battle. Love to know your philosophy on this.

Oh Lauren, I completely agree. I have never felt part of the LGBT, let alone the embarrassing plus groupings. I am ashamed by the hate of that community and sickened at their purposeful encouragement for lesbian and gay youngsters to mutilate their body at a time their hormones are raging. I’m also very clear that there are only two genders: Male and female. You cannot deny science.

ROYALS

AMA FROM NICOLA BEAUMONT: Have you heard anything about the Meghan Markle bullying report? Do you think it will ever be published or leaked?

I think this is one of the most terrible cover ups in modern times. The bullied staff remain gagged by draconian legal orders, so they are unable to speak out. I am desperate for someone to leak me the report, but that person could then find themselves facing police action. It makes me laugh because Harry and Meghan claim the Royal Family were out to get them. Rubbish! If that were the case, they would have published this report. We should know!

AMA FROM JULIE CATTACNACH: Who’s your favourite current member of the working Royal Family? And why?

I think it’s impossible not to be blown away by Catherine, the Princess of Wales, thew3 past six months. The sick lies spread by the Sussex Squad and perpetuated by pro-Harry and Meghan parts of the MSM must have been incredibly difficult to deal with, yet she emerged with such class and dignity at Trooping the Colour.

AMA FROM EVE MARHALL: When Harry and Megs divorce, and Harry remarries, are there two Duchesses? Or does Megs lose the title?

So this isn’t straightforward. In theory, she would not be a royal or HRH but could probably keep her courtesy title in the divorce settlement, like Diana and Fergie. BUT that would go when she remarries (let’s be honest, we know that’s inevitable). Ridiculous that she even has the titles now, given the damage she’s done to our Royal Family.

AMA FROM TIM JENNISON: Are you still in touch with Thomas Markle. How is he doing health-wise?

Yes, and I actually got to have lunch with Samantha Markle here in Florida last week, which was really brilliant. Thomas is doing pretty well – his speech is improving. But I think the whole family remains shocked by the callousness of Meghan to provide no support, emotional or financial or practical, towards her father’s rehabilitation whatsoever. Thomas Jr has moved full-time to Mexico to be close to him and care for him.

AMA FROM BECCA STEPHANIE: One thing I would also like to know is are Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis aware of the appalling way their uncle and aunt has treated their mama and papa, and the Queen and Prince Philip?

Not to any major degree yet, no. William and Catherine quite rightly want to protect the children’s innocence. I can say though that they were both furious when Harry started to question the parenting of Charlotte and Louis (the spares) after the release of his dreadful book. Quite rightly, William doesn’t want his brother having anything to do with their upbringing.

GB NEWS

AMA FROM NATACHA GRAY: Are you still friends with Lozza Fox? You didn’t deserve to be sacked, neither him nor you! I loved the moment of your show when you had him; a great moment of shared humour and critical thinking. It’s the reason why I’d like it if you could have such moments again either in your programs or in his. Have you such projects together or can you think you could share a show with him later again?

Yes, Laurence and I remain friends and were in touch throughout. BUT I am very clear that his decision to share private communication out of context was completely out of order. I believe you should be able to feel safe messaging friends privately without the fear they will end up in the public domain, and I know a lot of people lost faith with Laurence for that decision. That said, I have moved on. Life is a journey and he is fundamentally a good human who has been navigating very tricky terrain.

AMA FROM JENNIFER VON BERG: What do you think about Ava Santina's reaction to Laurence Fox's comments and how she used it for publicity? Specifically, the way she went on a pity me media tour where everyone gave her sympathy and treated her like the lone survivor of a commercial airplane crash. As a woman, I was appalled by the way she played the innocent delicate flower who was deeply shocked at Fox's word choice.

Oh, it was utterly pathetic. That night, I felt bad that she might be genuinely upset but she refused to accept my apology. How classless is that. Then I realised she wanted to be the victim, as most hard leftists do. She’s also a massive hypocrite given how much she used the word shag herself. The thing I find most funny is that she took a big fat fee to pose for a typically Daily Mail photo shoot when she claims to hate everything they stand for. Actually embarrassing for her!

AMA FROM DONMUM: How did you cope at your very lowest point with the suspension? Especially when you were alone with your own thoughts. And did you genuinely think you would return or did you know from the start that they were going to cancel you? You’re so badly missed.

Well, firstly, thank you, I miss all of you, too. We had created something very special and it was incredibly short sighted for the management and owners to give in to the cancel culture mob. As you’ve seen since, the campaign hasn’t ended with me; the usual suspects are now determined to see GB News shutdown. And to be honest, it’s already changed beyond all recognition from the channel I helped to launch. Those times were very tough, though, I’m not going to lie. But also a blessing. You realise who really matters: Your blood relatives, your partner, and your friends who don’t give a damn what your job happens to be. And my amazing supporters like you. The fake friends all slip away.

AMA FROM JEAN: When you were dropped by GB news, I for one contacted them saying they had shot themselves in the foot by axing their biggest star and turning themselves into Sky News. Did you ever find out the level of support you'd received from viewers demanding that they reinstate you? Their loss is our gain.

No, none of these messages were passed on to me, but I do believe there were thousands and thousands, and not one was replied to.

AMA FROM DARREN DONALDSON: Apart from setting up your new platform - what has been the biggest benefit of leaving GB News?

It’s been the ability to finally break free of the MSM entirely. I have discovered so many incredible voices in the independent media, especially in the US, and I’m absolutely convinced the time for a media revolution in the UK is now. I hope to be a part of that. The establishment of this community has been an incredible starting point.

THE FUTURE

AMA FROM CHARLIE SANSOM: If we split your career in two halves, what's the biggest lesson you've learned from Dan 1.0 vs this new 2.0 version?

Wow, great question. I think I have realised that I am no longer prepared to compromise. It was going to become increasingly impossible for me in the MSM because I wouldn’t sign up to their madness. I couldn’t bring myself to call Sam Smith a they not a he, for example. The biggest gift I have received unexpectedly is the ability to now say: To hell with all that, I only work for my audience and am no longer beholden to billionaires and media moguls.

AMA FROM DEBBIE PASS: Have you moved to Florida? Please say no.

No I haven’t. But I absolutely love it here. Here’s a photo from my trip. I needed some time out of London to write, which I have been doing pretty much non-stop the last month. It’s been very hard to be away for the election campaign, but I have still been contributing here, as you know. And I will be back very soon.

AMA FROM LINDAL: Hi Dan hope you’re well. I still feel the big gap when GB News ended your contract – 9pm has never been the same. When will we see you back on our screens?

Very, very soon, I promise you. The studio is being built THIS WEEK! I cannot wait to share it with you. I will be live every day from Monday to Friday and bringing many of the best elements of my GB News show (without the crazy lefties)! No Spin, No Bias, No Censorship will return – and the best thing is that this new incarnation will NOT be censored by the Ofcommunists. But, even when the show begins, this Substack community will go on as its own project, as it’s a platform I am very passionate about. I love being able to connect so personally with my subscribers and have such freedom to write. Once again, I can only thank you from the bottom of my heart for the unwavering support through some very tough times. BUT the comeback is now on!

