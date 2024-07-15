COMING TODAY AT 5PM UK TIME: I AM REUNITED WITH LAURENCE FOX ON A SPECIAL EDITION OF MY NEW DAILY SHOW OUTSPOKEN LIVE AS WE COVER THE LEFT’S SHOCKING REACTION TO THE TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT.

Anyone who signs up now at www.outspoken.live/premium to watch the exclusive live Outspoken Aftershow will receive a FREE 12 month Substack premium subscription. Simply email the receipt of your purchase to dan@outspoken.live to claim this special offer so you get the best video and written content for one low price.

Something extraordinary happened this weekend after the assassination attempt that came one millimetre from taking the life of President Donald Trump, a near tragedy that would have plunged the US and western world into chaos and carnage.

Deranged members of the political establishment, elite class and left-wing mainstream media on both sides of the Atlantic revealed themselves in the most horrifying yet predictable manner.

Hatred of MAGA and the populist right is now so ingrained in every fibre of their being that they immediately decided this must have been Trump’s fault ­– and couldn’t help themselves from sharing such sick theories.

Any time the left has rioted and murdered via organisations like Antifa and Black Lives Matter over the past eight years it has been somehow down to Trump.

When there was trespassing in the US Capitol on January 6 2021, despite Trump demanding his supporters protest “peacefully and patriotically”, he was entirely to blame. Indeed, leftists decided he must face criminal sanctions.

But when he is shot by a radicalised nutter, quite possibly enabled by the US authorities given the grievous security failings, it’s, of course, Trump’s fault too.

I have been keeping the receipts throughout these past horrifying 36 hours because I hope and pray this is the tipping point; a moment for the public to wake up and realise that the MSM and the blob is the true enemy of the people.

They have realised they can’t defeat Trump so they’re going to have to kill him and, when that goes wrong, they’re somehow going to pin the division on him.

Thank God because of the freedom of Elon Musk’s X and the rise of the independent media, including platforms like Outspoken, we can now deliver the truth.

THE WORDS OF HATE THEY WANT US TO FORGET

For years, the media and political elite have been trying to convince us that Trump – the modern day equivalent of Hitler to them – poses a grave threat to democracy and must be eliminated at any cost.

While there is an undertone of violence in many of their statements, some of the worst leftist influencers said the quiet part out loud.

Former MSNBC host Keith Olbermann admitted on X he hoped Trump would be assassinated.

Then in the hours after Saturday’s shooting he openly questioned whether Trump had actually been hit at all.

Republican Dan Goldman, the New York congressman, said Trump “has to be eliminated" on MSNBC.

Just two weeks ago, I rang the alarm when BBC presenter David Aaronovitch called on Biden to “have Trump murdered”, but the UK public broadcaster took no action and neither did the authorities after Laurence Fox alerted the police.

Unfathomably, today one of the most malignant influences on the British public square claimed that he was the real victim here.

Speaking to David’s employer yesterday, ‘the British Trump’ Nigel Farage lambasted the BBC for failing to take any action against him or the so-called “comedienne” Jo Brand who had “joked” about the Reform UK party leader being doused in battery acid.

They all pale into insignificance compared to President Joe Biden himself who recently told Democratic donors: “It’s time to put Trump in a bullseye.” The implication could not be any clearer.

DENIALISM

After the assassination attempt, the MSM initially wanted to pretend they were not witnessing history on a day that will be remembered for all the wrong reasons given the negligence of the Secret Service, just like the 1981 attempted assassination of Ronald Reagan and the 1963 assassination of JFK.

CNN reported how Trump was rushed “off stage after he falls at rally”.

The BBC reported that Trump was “rushed off stage as bangs heard”.

CELEBRATION THEN THE BLAME GAME

When it was clear just how serious the incident could have been, the celebrations began.

This is how the Labour-supporting, friend of Carol Vorderman and all round leftist troll Tan Smith reacted to the horrific news.

American actress Amanda Seales – an acquaintance of Meghan Markle, who guest starred on her flop Archetypes podcast – quickly claimed the assassination attempt was staged, with Trump even using blood pellets to fake his injuries.

The British commentariat then waded in. While they were more subtle than Smith, the implication was obvious: TRUMP BEING SHOT WAS TRUMP’S FAULT.

Sly News immediately started the victim blaming, suggesting Trump had somehow changed the rules to allow the shooting to happen. It was only mass outrage that eventually forced them to change this egregious and hate-filled headline.

Jon Sopel, the News Agent host who the UK public broadcaster the BBC chose to cover Trump for most of his term, had a sickeningly partisan take, deciding it was the appropriate moment to attack Trump’s heroic reaction to the shooting both on X and LBC.

LBC’s leftist presenter Ben Kentish then allowed Brendan Cox, whose wife Jo Cox was the Labour MP murdered before the Brexit referendum, to outrageously suggest that Trump has “some culpability in creating an environment where violence is more likely”. An unquestionably despicable comment given he knows full well the impact of political assassinations. Imagine if someone had dared to suggest his wife had somehow encouraged the terrorist who murdered her because of her pro-EU agenda…