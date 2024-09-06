This Outspoken Substack is now the exclusive home of my original journalism and columns. With the corrupt MSM now controlled by billionaire corporate overlords and dark establishment forces, by contrast I am no longer owned by anybody other than you. Subscribing allows you to read all the posts exclusively for paid members, access to the full archive, the ability to comment on articles and engage in debate with me, join my regular chats on the Substack app, and send me direct messages. In these dark times of censorship and a crackdown on free speech, it also means you are supporting an independent media revolution, for which I will be forever grateful.

Do you remember the name Thomas Roberts?

Perhaps if I remind you that he was the 21-year-old aspiring royal marine stabbed to death by an illegal immigrant who was already a murderer and should never have been in the country, it might ring a bell.

I don’t blame you if not though – the corrupted elite class have done everything possible to erase the memory of this young British hero who died as a direct result of the illegal invasion of the UK.

They have been cynically aided and abetted by the MSM that decided to barely cover this barbaric case. It doesn’t fit their narrative that those of us who want to stop illegal immigration at all costs might actually have a point.

But the case left an indelible impression on me, and I had the great privilege of meeting Peter Wallace, the stepdad of “Tommy” (that’s how he refers to him) who raised him alongside his mother from when he was a young boy. They were so proud of the talented young engineer, who was going through the process to enter the Royal marines and had become engaged to a lovely young woman. The whole world was at the feet of this British patriot.

Then on March 12, 2022, as Peter recounted to me through tears, their “world fell apart because Tommy is gone”.

He had brutally and randomly stabbed to death during a fun night out in Bournemouth by Lawangeen Abdulrahimzai, a psycho terrorist who should never ever have been in the country.

Abdulrahimzai had lied from the moment he set foot in the UK after arriving illegally on a lorry, telling Border Force officers he was 14 when he was actually 19 (and looked much older).

Because he claimed to be fleeing the Taliban, he was unfathomably put into a secondary school in Bournemouth alongside teenagers.

No assessment was carried out, even though he was known to have links to Norway and Italy, which could have revealed his real age and saved Tommy’s life.

When he was expelled for carrying a knife – something that was reported to the police multiple times – he was simply moved to another school.

COLD BLOODED MURDERER

Abdulrahimzai, who is now in jail, was a cold blooded murderer, who came to Britain to cause terror.

Because of our slack soft touch authorities, as Abdulrahimzai sat in class with a knife in his bag alongside other 14-year-olds, it remained unknown that he had shot two fellow migrants dead in Serbia on his way to the UK.

No due diligence had been done even though he had been flagged as “susceptible to terrorism” by the Home Office’s Prevent anti-terrorism task group in 2021.

Abdulrahimzai did not hide his murderous tendencies, posting weapons on his social media, assaulting multiple pupils, and head butting his foster mother.

Still nothing was done.

LIVES HAVE BEEN RUINED

Despite this catalogue of terrifying failures, this week Rachael Griffin, the senior coroner for Dorset, decided to spare the Home Office undergoing a full inquest into the circumstances surrounding Tommy’s death.

Somehow she claimed with a straight face that there was no “systemic failure” in the circumstances that allowed this Afghan terrorist into a British high school, only to murder an innocent 21-year-old Brit on a fun night out in Bournemouth.

It was only after this murder that Abdulrahimzai’s fingerprints were shared with Interpol, almost immediately revealing his conviction of the Serbian double murder.

Tommy’s family is disgusted by the fact there will be no proper scrutiny of Border Force and the Home Office; they’d quite rightly pinned their hopes on a full inquest.

And that’s hardly a surprise – their lives have been ruined and they have lost faith in the system that is meant to protect us.

Investigative journalist Steven Edginton said there are staff in the Home Office who are “disgusted at this stuff and want to quit”. He posted on X: “They are ashamed these criminals get through and their bosses don't seem to care, at all.”

But yet the top bureaucrat still got a £15 to 20,000 bonus payment after this shocking failure, on top of his six-figure salary.

As Edginton pointed out: “Sir Matthew Rycroft has been the most senior Civil Servant in the Home Office since March 2020. Last year he got a £30k bonus. Recently he wrote to staff: ‘The last few weeks have shown the Home Office at its best.’ He is obsessed with DEI, spends time meeting officials about trans rights and helped write race plans for his department.”

What makes me most furious is that when we talk about the risk of not stopping the boats, we are accused of being far right. Even though this is the human cost of not doing so is many more of our citizens being murdered.

On that imperative point, grieving Peter told me: “I ask anyone who pleads compassion if it’s your child in the same situation you wouldn’t think the same. It’s unbelievable. Soft touch policies is right. We welcomed him in with open arms without even phoning any of the countries that he was refused entry and saying why. No checks at all. I’ve had more checks done on me when I joined a gym.”

SO I BEG OF YOU TODAY: DO NOT FORGET THE NAME TOMMY ROBERTS

Tommy could be your son, your brother, your boyfriend, your best mate.

We are often told not to look back in anger when these crimes are committed by illegals who hate us and shouldn’t be here.

After a candlelight vigil, we are then assured by our politicians that justice must be allowed to take its course before there are proper investigations.

But that’s bullshit.

The globalists and the elite class believe that our attention spans are too short to remember.

If they get through the heat of the initial crime, they’re banking on us all moving on.

That’s why I opened my Outspoken Live show yesterday on YouTube and Rumble talking about Tommy. Please share what happened to him far and wide.

Just ask yourself for a moment why the MSM would rather run hysterical news stories about an upset housewife posting an unsavoury note on Facebook after the Southport Massacre than a shocking institutional and bureaucratic failure that allowed a double murderer Afghan illegal into our country to kill again…

AND THAT’S WHY I NEED YOUR HELP…

