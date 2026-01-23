CROWBOROUGH ERUPTS OVER INVASION OF MIGRANT MEN AS DOUGLAS MURRAY RAGES AT ISLAMIST TAKEOVER

Livid locals are now plotting a massive demonstration on Sunday.



No wonder Americans look at us as mad men as the ex-Prime Minister of the Disunited Kingdom exposes an Islamist takeover and Sadiq Khan jokes about the imposition of Sharia Law in London.



Meanwhile, Douglas Murray has made an important intervention, which Dan will reveal in the Digest before getting uncompromising analysis from Connor Tomlinson of Tomlinson Talks on YouTube.



PLUS: Sangita Myska is exposed for a hit piece on Tommy Robinson. We’ll bring you his response.



AND: A new media war rages between newly independent Mike Graham and original Paul Thorpe. We’ll show you their heated exchange.



THEN IN THE UNCANCELLED AFTERSHOW: The Daily Mail axes Rebecca English and Charlotte Griffiths from the studio of its Palace Confidential YouTube show following shocking revelations in the Prince Harry trial via the newspaper. We’ll bring you the independent coverage you won’t get from the MSM with royal YouTube sensation According2Taz.