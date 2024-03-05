To join the Outspoken movement and communicate directly with Dan, please subscribe now

I have left GB News to launch my own independent Outspoken platform which will, from later this year, feature a brand new daily news and opinion show that will NOT be regulated by the Ofcommunist censors.

However, yesterday’s chilling Ofcom report clearly raises far bigger issues.

How can any broadcaster or publisher truly stand for freedom of expression when state goons have the power to decide what you are and are not allowed to say on air?

Unlike the freedoms enjoyed in the US thanks to the First Amendment, how can these media outlets ever be anything other than controlled opposition?

As the epitome of the deep state Liz Truss spoke about last week, the Ofcommunists have once again shown themselves to be a muzzle that bows to the woke mob and only attacks those with whom it ideologically disagrees.

Post Office investigators, HMRC, the Police: the country is full of organisations that have gone rogue and disobey the directives of ministers and the will of Parliament.

It’s not broadcasters who should be fearful of a carpeting from Ofcom: it’s Ofcom that should be summoned in by this supposedly Conservative government to be reined in.

Leave a comment

TRULY FREE

What the Ofcom report proves is that to be truly free to broadcast and write the truth, going forward I must also be fully independent from corporate and political forces.

That’s why, from today, I am completely committed to building an Outspoken platform.

But this is going to be your network, too – I need us all to have a stake in it.

Because when the next example of authoritarian overreach comes, I fear there’ll soon be no one left to fight in the mainstream media.

STOP THE WOKE MOB DESTROYING OUR WORLD

I’m not an anarchist; I believe that with free speech comes responsibility. Anyone who has watched my shows on both Talk Radio and GB News over the past five years knows that.

I don’t want society to break down but I want society to be heard.

Our challenges will become insurmountable if the majority stays silenced.

We are increasingly becoming a police state where dissident voices are taken down by dishonest uses of the law.

This is now going to be a mission for me – to call out the hypocrisy and to present the truth. A crusade for free speech, if you like.

The good news is that old legacy platforms are being throttled by the freedom and commercial opportunities provided by the alternative media.

In the US, Megyn, Dan Bongino, Bill O’Reilly and Glenn Beck now have far more influence in the new media space than they ever did as the most powerful cable news hosts on Fox News.

That’s because they are now journalists and broadcasters untampered by overlords.

And that’s before you get to the all-conquering Tucker Carlson, who recently pointed out working for the corporate media is impossible if you challenge the orthodoxy, given the growing pressure from advertisers, especially big pharma.

The events of the past few months, including the power wielded by woke advertising agencies, provide the ultimate red flag that free speech in the British media is now in peril.

The remit of the Ofcommunists will soon extend to the internet under the dystopian Online Safety Bill. This isn’t some sort of 1984 conspiracy – it’s happening now. Ironically, it might get to the point where I have to leave the country to broadcast freely about the UK.

And just wait until Slippery Starmer and his cronies are in power – government regulation of the media will be super-charged to empower the British Bashing Corporation and ensure any opposition is throttled.

Please spread the word about my first Outspoken post Share

UNIQUE ACCESS

You are the most important part of the Outspoken network.

I understand how difficult these times are and much of my news and commentary will be free.

However, following cancellation in the mainstream media, this is my new job and I have ambitious plans to build Outspoken into a major new free speech platform.

In order to do that, I need your support, especially so that I am able to travel to where the news is breaking.

Subscribers will receive special access to me, both in person at events and online via Zoom calls where we bring the Outspoken family together for exclusive discussions with some of my like-minded friends and colleagues.

Everyone who signs up as a Day One founding member will have lifetime privileges and receive a personal video message thanking you for your support (or whatever else you want me to say, within reason).

I NEED YOUR HELP

So many good folk have lost any sense of what’s real and true, thanks to the corrupt MSM which has been infiltrated, as Elon Musk so correctly put it, by the woke mind virus.

When our corrupt politicians and authoritarian government regulators have control over what journalism is broadcast, our media can no longer be described as free.

This is now going to be a mission for me – to call out the hypocrisy and to present the truth.

But I’m going to need your help to set up the Outspoken network, with a brand new daily show launching later this year.

As we count down to our official launch, it’s absolutely essential that you subscribe to be the first to read and watch Dan Wootton Outspoken.

Politics and the media in the UK is broken.

The MSM has let us down. The MSM has betrayed us. The MSM doesn’t represent us anymore.

But as TV and newspapers become obsolete, we have the opportunity to reshape the British and international media landscape together.

And for those excitedly anticipating that I was going to quit the UK and slink off into the sunset, let me promise you: You ain’t seen nothing yet!

I believe in this country and its people – we deserve better