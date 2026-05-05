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The Royal Family’s biggest star is back on the road.

I’ve been waiting to break the news that Catherine, the Princess of Wales will travel to Italy for her first solo foreign tour since her cancer battle NEXT WEEK out of respect for royal security concerns.

No one wants to see the future Queen at risk.

But Buckingham Palace has just broken the news of Catherine’s international comeback.

She will be on working visit to Reggio Emilia in Northern Italy next Wednesday and Thursday, May 13 and 14 with The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, as her passion project will take her on the road again.

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PHYSICAL & MENTAL IMPACT

For Catherine the visit is both significant and symbolic.

She has not conducted any official overseas travel since October 2023 to France during the Rugby World Cup (above).

At the height of her health crisis, royal sources doubted that she would ever want to return to a full working schedule, such was the physical and mental impact of what she had been through.

But a soft re-entry to working royal life has ushered in a far more confident Catherine, acutely aware of the needs of her role and an increasing confidence of what she knows is important.

Fashion has taken more of a backseat in order to draw attention to her work.

After the unlikely triumph of King Charles and Queen Camilla on the US State Visit last week, expect Catherine in Italy to become one of the biggest news stories in the world next week.

Once again, her focussed tour will also provide a stark contrast to the hot mess of a fake royal tour undertaken by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, which will go down as a cheap and tacky embarrassment.

Welcome back to your travels Catherine and good luck next week.

THE IMPACT OF HARRY’S BETRAYAL ON THE KING’S HEALTH

By contrast, Meghan Markle has just given a bizarre new interview to the downmarket Australian Woman’s Weekly. I analyse it all for paid Substack subscribers with legendary royal editor Robert Jobson here. Jobbo also reveals the real impact of Prince Harry’s betrayal on King Charles’ health and why the monarch will now return to his chemotherapy.

MEGHAN MARKLE HUMILIATED OVER MET GALA

On YouTube, Jobbo and I also discussed the mortifying realisation for Meghan Markle that, not only was she not invited to the Met Gala, but she’s been dumped by her ex-A list BFF Serena Williams, who has buddied up with Ladies of London star and Sussex rival Emma Thynn, Marchioness of Bath.

PS: WATCH WHAT HAPPENED WHEN ZACK POLANSKI’S GREEN PARTY GOONS KNOCKED ON MY FRONT DOOR AHEAD OF THIS WEEK’S UK ELECTIONS…