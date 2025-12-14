Substack is the exclusive home of all Dan Wootton Outspoken content, including the daily live news show and the Royal Uncancelled Aftershow with no advertising whatsoever, alongside my original journalism, interviews and opinion columns. Unlike the corrupt MSM, which is controlled by billionaire corporate overlords and dark establishment forces, Outspoken is owned by no one other than YOU with no outsider investors. Your direct financial support allows the show to be produced, while being on Substack protects us from big tech cancellation and spurious lawfare. Subscribing also allows you to read all the posts exclusively for paid members, access to the full archive, the ability to comment on articles and engage in debate with me, join my regular chats on the Substack app, and send me direct messages.

Get 20% off for 1 year

If you’re over the age of 50, man or woman…And you’re struggling with pain in your joints, loss of mobility, or loose, sagging skin that’s robbing you of your confidence…You’ve probably heard about collagen and its incredible anti-aging benefits.But if we’ve learned anything (especially this time of year), it’s that it’s vital to do our own research when it comes to our health.

So before you run to the store and grab the first jar of collagen you see, one health expert is urging anyone over 50 to see these 5 collagen warnings.

CLICK HERE TO FIND OUT

From Slippery Starmer lying to President Trump about free speech in the Disunited Kingdom to Camilla Tominey lying by branding Tommy Robinson a “white supremacist” on Woke ITV.

From Lucy Connolly being attacked in prison to Meghan Markle revealing her hospital moonbump to the world.

From Rachel Reeves’ tears of a clown act in parliament to a twitching Owen Jones admitting he was on drugs during a car crash Piers Morgan TV appearance.

I have absolutely no doubt that 2025 will go down as one of the worst years in the recent history of Britain, as the lunatics really did start running the asylum into the ground.

Get 20% off for 1 year

In a special preview for Outspoken members, you can read the full list of The Fifty: Worst of 2025 below, then watch our special countdown of hilarious and astute analysis you never get in the MSM featuring Ben Habib, Dominic Frisby, Sarah White, Orla Minihane, Based and Bougie, Russell Quirk, Kezia Noble, Peter C Barnes, Emma Dunwell and Lee Harris.

Our community has just become 60,000 subscribers strong – it’s the support of paid Outspoken annual, monthly and founding subscribers that allows me to produce a daily independent news show without any investment or interference whatsoever from nefarious forces, which means I can actually be honest unlike the corrupted MSM. If you’re able, I’d love you to consider our 20% off special pre-Christmas offer…

FULL LIST: THE FIFTY WORST OF 2025