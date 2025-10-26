Dan Wootton Outspoken

Dan Wootton Outspoken

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nicola Cole's avatar
Nicola Cole
22m

A massive congratulations to you dan. You really deserve every success, your an amazing guy doing amazing work ❤️👏🏻

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Dan Wootton and others
Diana's avatar
Diana
29m

Congratulations, Dan 🎈 🥳 I was here on Substack with you from the beginning, its greatly deserved

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Dan Wootton
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dan Wootton
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture