Substack is the exclusive home of all Dan Wootton Outspoken content, including the daily live news show and the Royal Uncancelled Aftershow with no advertising whatsoever, alongside my original journalism, interviews and opinion columns. Unlike the corrupt MSM, which is controlled by billionaire corporate overlords and dark establishment forces, Outspoken is owned by no one other than YOU with no outsider investors.

Holy mackerel – our growing Outspoken family is now 50,000 strong on Substack!

Just 18 months after launch, we also have 550,000 subscribers on YouTube and are nearing a mind blowing 300 million views on that platform alone.

But Substack, as regular viewers and readers know, is so important to me.

Here’s why…

Unlike the rest of big tech and social media, this platform is completely focussed on free speech, protecting me from cancellation by other platforms and the type of spurious lawfare I have been subjected to by the likes of Prince Harry simply for reporting the truth.

Since our launch, Substack has become increasingly focussed on video output.

For our valued paid subscribers, we now broadcast our Royal Uncancelled Aftershow every weekday for one hour with no advertising whatsoever, featuring star guests like Lady Colin Campbell, Angela Levin, According2Taz, P-Dina and the Royal News Network.

And from this week we will be doing the same with our main show.

That means Substack subscribers can now watch our news coverage every weekday at 5pm UK time, midday ET and 9am PT (after this week when daylight saving time ends in the US).

All Outspoken’s video content will be available first and ad free right here on Substack for you to watch either live or on demand immediately after broadcast.

We will continue to stream on YouTube with advertisements but will be ending our daily stream on Rumble – a brilliant free speech platform but one that hasn’t been as successful for Outspoken as Substack.

Paid subscribers here drive everything that we do on Outspoken.

We now produce two and a half hours of content every weekday, hire producers, editors and studios, broadcast live from events like Unite the Kingdom that the MSM do not cover honestly, and compensate for our superstar guests.

This all costs money because the amazing thing about my independent journey is that I am owned by no one other than my audience.

Outspoken has no investors whatsoever, which means no nefarious billionaires or businesses pulling the strings.

So I hope you will consider becoming a paid subscriber to Outspoken for less than the price of a cup of coffee every month, allowing us to take our content to the next level.

To make that easier for you and to mark our main show now being broadcast ad free on Substack, I am launching our biggest ever sale today, where you can sign up to paid membership with a whopping 30 per cent discount.

I hope that makes it easier for those of you who are very understandably struggling with the dire financial environment.

But, either way, thank you from the bottom of my heart for being part of the 50,000 strong community here on Substack.

It means the world to me.

And please keep spreading the word – with the UK in deep trouble and the Royal Family mired in a major crisis, there has never been a more important time for a strong British independent daily news show.

