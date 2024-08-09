SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENT: OUR BIGGEST EVER SALE

Because I know how tight and tough times are, to mark reaching 30,000 subscribers, I am launching a summer sale this week offering a one-time 25 per cent discount. Subscribing allows you to read all my posts exclusively for paid members, the full archive, comment on articles, join my regular chats on the Substack app, and give you the ability to message me direct. If you are already one of our growing army of paid subscribers, you have my full gratitude. But if you are able to support the cause by upgrading, founding members of the Outspoken community get the opportunity for one-on-one Zoom calls with me and personal videos twice a year. I know you are aware of how much free speech and independent thinking is now in peril, but I am determined to build up Outspoken to challenge the MSM. If you can help become part of this important movement, I will be forever grateful.

Get 25% off for 1 year

Imagine the horror.

During a day of heightened emotion, you have read a piece of information about the rumoured killer of three innocent young girls at a Taylor Swift dance class in Southport that seems credible and decided to share it on your X account with the important caveat: “If this is true…”

It might have been a little bit unwise, given the fast moving nature of the story and the fact you are not a trained breaking news journalist who knows how to verify this sort of information, but given over the past few years officials and the MSM have so often conspired to cover up the truth, sometimes it feels better to over share. Daylight is the best disinfectant, after all.

Once you realise the information is a false flag, you delete the post, regret the foolish error and immediately repent. A lesson learned about “misinformation”, but the cost of the internet age where news can be shared freely by the public, often to the great benefit of society.

But ten days later, egged on by what Elon Musk describes as Two Tier Keir’s Woke Stasi, three cop cars and a meat wagon show up at your farmhouse where you are preparing dinner for your husband and son, arrest you, seize every device you own, haul you down to the station where you remain in custody into the early hours, all while police chiefs use the incident to provide an apparent warning that freedom of speech is dead in the UK.

While I cannot speak about the specifics yet, that is the exact scenario faced by a British mother yesterday.

And while it’s a personal hell for that individual, who is effectively now a political prisoner of this Labour government to pose as a warning of what will happen if you speak up against the state, it’s far more chilling for those of us who believe that free speech is a fundamental cornerstone of a functioning western democracy.

Get 25% off for 1 year

DYING MSM WANTS TO SMASH FREE SPEECH

Slippery Starmer has not just shown an authoritarian streak in his first four weeks as Prime Minister, he has positively embraced his role as evil dictator crushing his opponents through lawfare, including ordinary citizens.

As a former director of public prosecutions, you see, he knows the quaint Westminster concept of a clear division between the executive, parliament and the judiciary is a fantasy in modern Britain.

What else could explain Southport rioters being jailed within days while the two blokes who beat up police officers at Manchester Airport are free to hold woe-is-me press conferences with grifter lawyers without having been charged.

The dying MSM is all in with the government on their bid to smash free speech. They believe somehow censoring or even shutting down X, YouTube, TikTok and Facebook will save their failed businesses.

What they don’t realise is that we will never trust their sorry asses after so-called professional journalists peddled state propaganda in exchange for government cash throughout the Covid, lockdown and vaccine sham.

The past week the tactics used have been the same: Diversion at any cost.

Blame the so-called “far right” for causing violent riots – even though they were almost certainly infiltrated by hard-left Antifa members to stoke division and spark further carnage – and then we don’t have to address the real reasons for the discontent.

It is frankly ludicrous, not to mention completely intellectually dishonest, to suggest a few erroneous tweets caused the unrest on the streets of the UK for the past week.

The riots began AFTER we all knew that Axel Rudakubana was born in the UK, with parents who were Rwandan immigrants.

After two decades of being lied to by successive governments about mass immigration, the public has simply had enough.

Not that those lies excuse violence. I have consistently spoken out against attacks on the police, from Black Lives Matter to Just Stop Oil to the pro-Hamas demos, unlike virtually every hypocrite leftist.

But the corrupt, captured and crooked MSM now state as fact that the riots were caused by misinformation spread on X. What utter baloney! The riots were caused by a refusal by the political elite to acknowledge that importing millions and millions of people – many of whom who practice a religion that goes completely against most English values – has caused fundamental problems, both structural and cultural.

Get 25% off for 1 year

DOWNRIGHT DANGEROUS DIVERSION

So those who speak up vocally on X are being scapegoated. It has provided the perfect distraction.

Just like when the MP David Amess was murdered by an Islamist terrorist, yet MPs decided to debate about politicians being trolled online.

The diversionary tactics are not only cynical, they are downright dangerous.

What else could explain the “hoax” of a promise of 100 so-called “far right” protests on Wednesday, none of which eventuated, but resulted in violent and divisive hard left demonstrations where a Labour politician called for political opponents to have their throats cut. The British Bashing Corporation, employing their old BLM language, pulled out the usual “largely peaceful” bullshit.

And I’m sorry to swear, but I’m so angry and exhausted with the way we have all been gaslit over the past ten days.

I am heartbroken that a mother who has been so dedicated to pursuing the truth at great cost to herself for years has found herself locked up and dragged through the MSM in a deliberately dishonest attempt to distract, while terrifying others who might not be so brave next time.

Get 25% off for 1 year

I NEED YOUR HELP

But this is where I need your help. This Substack and my new daily Outspoken live show (weekdays 5pm UK time/midday ET/9am PT on YouTube and Rumble) is truly independent. Since Southport, I have been committed to exposing the relentless lies of the MSM and politicians.

I am now free of the constraints of working for captured billionaires or Ofcommunist-regulated platforms, but to continue this fearless reporting and commentary, I do need your support.

You can usually subscribe for just £5 a month, the prince of a cup of coffee in most major UK cities these days shockingly.

But because I know how tight and tough times are, to mark reaching 30,000 subscribers, I am launching a summer sale this week offering a one-time 25 per cent discount. Subscribing allows you to read all my posts exclusively for paid members, the full archive, comment on articles, join my regular chats on the Substack app, and give you the ability to message me.

If you are already one of our growing army of paid subscribers, you have my full gratitude. But if you are able to support the cause by upgrading, founding members of the Outspoken community get the opportunity for one-on-one Zoom calls with me and personal videos twice a year.

I know you are aware of how much free speech and independent thinking is now in peril, but I am determined to build up Outspoken to challenge the MSM. If you can help become part of this important movement, I will be forever grateful.

Because I’m writing this thinking about that freedom fighter being questioned for hours on end because she posted something “inaccurate” just once on X and knowing that this slippery slope leads us to tyranny…

We must oppose Starmer’s chilling mission creep to shut down debate with every fibre of our being.

Get 25% off for 1 year

SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENT: OUR BIGGEST EVER SALE

Because I know how tight and tough times are, to mark reaching 30,000 subscribers, I am launching a summer sale this week offering a one-time 30 per cent discount. Subscribing allows you to read all my posts exclusively for paid members, the full archive, comment on articles, join my regular chats on the Substack app, and give you the ability to message me. If you are already one of our growing army of paid subscribers, you have my full gratitude. But if you are able to support the cause by upgrading, founding members of the Outspoken community get the opportunity for one-on-one Zoom calls with me and personal videos twice a year. I know you are aware of how much free speech and independent thinking is now in peril, but I am determined to build up Outspoken to challenge the MSM. If you can help become part of this important movement, I will be forever grateful.

Get 25% off for 1 year